Coronavirus: Czech Republic pull out of Nations League match with Scotland

The Czech Republic have announced they will not fulfil Monday's Nations League fixture against Scotland after a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

Jaroslav Silhavy's side beat Slovakia 3-1 in their opener in Group 2 of League B on Friday and were due to face Scotland in Olomouc.

With Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick self-isolating after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, though, and Slavia Prague requesting seven of their players withdraw from the squad, the Czechs have pulled out of the game.

A message on the Czech Republic's official Twitter page on Friday read: "The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives' decision and the current situation with the COVID-19.

"The national team ends current preparations with the immediate effect straight after the win against Slovakia."

Should the Czech Republic fail to turn up for Monday's game, Scotland – who drew 1-1 with Israel in their opening match – are expected to be handed a 3-0 walkover win.