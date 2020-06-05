Coronavirus: CPS asked to review evidence in death of rail worker Belly Mujinga from COVID-19 after 'spitting attack'

The Crown Prosecution Service has been asked to review evidence into the coronavirus-related death of a train ticket collector who was allegedly spat at.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the review into Belly Mujinga's death is in "recognition of wider public interest" after more than a million people signed an online petition in support of seeking justice for her family.

The 47-year-old rail worker died from COVID-19 in April, a few weeks after the incident at London's Victoria station, leaving a widower and an 11-year-old daughter.

BTP said they interviewed a 57-year-old man but said the incident did not lead to the worker's death and decided not to refer the case to the CPS.

On Friday, BTP said it had invited the CPS to conduct an independent review of the available evidence, and whether there were any further lines of inquiry.

"We can assure the public that we have comprehensively reviewed all the available evidence and have not identified any offences or behaviour that meets the threshold for prosecution," BTP said in a statement.

Ms Mujinga's husband, Lusamba, thanked those who have signed the petition and said the family had been on a "roller-coaster of emotions".

He said the public reaction to the case took the family by surprise, adding it had come amid anger over the killing of George Floyd in the US.

He said: "On Wednesday, thousands of people protested in London to cry out loud that black lives matter. Black lives do matter. Belly's life mattered.

"It mattered to me, to our daughter, our friends and family, to Belly's colleagues, and now it matters to many thousands of you out there.

"We were there, united in our anger and our grief. United in our determination to be heard and in our determination to get change. We want justice for Belly."

Angie Doll, managing director of Southern Railway and Gatwick Express, said: "While the conclusion of the British Transport Police investigation found no evidence of spitting, any loss of one of our dedicated colleagues from coronavirus is one too many.

"Our absolute focus remains on keeping all of our colleagues safe, and we continue to follow all government health advice to protect them. We thank our key workers for their commitment at this incredibly challenging time for our country."