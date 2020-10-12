Man tests positive for coronavirus twice in US' first confirmed reinfection case

An unnamed man tested positive for the coronavirus twice, with negative swabs in-between. (Getty Images)

Scientists have confirmed the first known coronavirus reinfection case in the US.

An unnamed 25-year-old man from Washoe County in Nevada tested positive for the infection twice within 48 days, with swabs coming back negative in-between.

The second infection was more severe, with the man requiring oxygen in hospital.

With the patient now recovered, scientists from the University of Nevada stressed prior exposure to the coronavirus may not guarantee immunity, highlighting how everyone must adhere to pandemic restrictions.

Read more: 3 million Britons missing out on cancer screening amid coronavirus

This is the fifth known reinfection case globally, with patients previously testing positive on two separate occasions in Belgium, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Ecuador.

One expert called the case study “very concerning”, while others worried what a waning immune response may mean for vaccine development.

Several pointed out, however, just five confirmed reinfection cases have come to light, out of more than 37 million known coronavirus incidences since the outbreak was identified.

View photos Waning immunity could affect vaccine development, with a jab long being hailed the route back to life as we knew it. (Getty Images) More

The vast majority of people who overcome the coronavirus are thought to have some immunity against a second infection, at least for the first few months.

While only five confirmed reinfection cases have been identified, the Nevada scientists worry many more may have been missed, particularly if a patient is asymptomatic first time round.

Widespread immunity via an effective vaccine has long been hailed a route back to life as we knew it. A potentially waning immune response is therefore a concern and cause for future research.

Read more: Wash face coverings every day at 60C

“There are still many unknowns about [the coronavirus] infections and the immune system’s response, but our findings signal a previous infection may not necessarily protect against future infection,” said lead author Dr Mark Pandori.

“It is important to note this is a singular finding and does not provide generalisability of this phenomenon.

“While more research is needed, the possibility of reinfections could have significant implications for our understanding of COVID-19 [the disease caused by the coronavirus] immunity, especially in the absence of an effective vaccine.

“It also strongly suggests individuals who have tested positive for [the coronavirus] should continue to take serious precautions when it comes to the virus, including social distancing, wearing face masks and hand washing.”

Watch: What is long COVID?

The man first swabbed positive for the coronavirus at a community testing centre in April after developing a cough, fever, sore throat, nausea and diarrhoea.

Otherwise healthy, the man recovered while isolating, with two separate swabs carried out in May coming back negative, the scientists wrote in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

Read more: Lockdown could trigger 'surge' in PTSD

His initial symptoms returned, however, on 31 May. Five days later, the man saw his GP complaining of breathlessness.

The patient was sent to A&E after tests revealed his oxygen levels were dangerously low. While in hospital, he tested positive for the coronavirus again.

‘We’ve only seen a handful of reinfection cases’

Of the five known reinfection cases, only the Nevada and Ecuador patients went on to have more severe complications the second time round.

The scientists wondered whether the patients encountered a higher dose of the virus on re-exposure.

They may also have been infected with “a version of the virus that was more virulent or more virulent in this patient’s context”.

Antibody dependent enhancement could also have been at play. This occurs when antibodies – proteins that are usually released after an infection to prevent it taking hold again – work in an infection’s favour.

Story continues