Estimated number of COVID infections in England nearly halved ahead of pubs reopening, new data suggests

The number of people in England thought to have been infected coronavirus on any given day nearly halved ahead of pubs and hairdressers reopening, new data shows.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) now estimates an average of 14,000 people not in care homes or hospitals had COVID-19 at any given point between 22 June and 5 July.

This equates to one in 3,900 people in the community.

Last week, the ONS found 25,000 people who the coronavirus at any point between 14 June and 27 June in England, or one in 2,200.

