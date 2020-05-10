Coronavirus lockdown eased: How restrictions are changing this week

Boris Johnson has altered the government's advice ahead of the UK entering its eighth week of lockdown.

The slogan of "stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives" has been changed to "stay alert, control the virus, save lives" as the prime minister set out a "conditional plan" for the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

He warned social distancing needs to continue to keep the R number - the number of people someone with COVID-19 infects - below one.

Mr Johnson said the changes would come over three phases, with the first this week.

What you can do this week:

Increased fines for those who break the rules Those who can, should work from home Wash your hands regularly If you or anyone in your household has symptoms, you all need to self-isolate

The new measure on sunbathing was initially unclear, as the prime minister indicated in his speech that sunbathing could still only be done with members of the same household.

A Government official later said that - as long as a two-metre distance is maintained - people will be allowed to sunbathe or chat with one other person from a different household.

Couples, friends and relatives who have remained apart for almost two months can reunite in person, as long as they stay the appropriate distance away from each other.

What could change next month:

What could change in July:

The latest figures revealed that 31,855 people have died in the UK after testing positive for COVID-19 - an increase of 269, which is the lowest daily figure since 29 March when 214 deaths were confirmed.