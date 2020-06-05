European stocks rally ahead of US unemployment data

Odirus Charles holds a sign that reads, ' I Am angry as hell Fix Unemployment Now,' as he joins others in a protest on May 22, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

European stock markets opened higher on Friday, ahead of US unemployment figures that are set to show the jobless rate at its highest in almost 100 years.

The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) opened up 0.7%, while the DAX (^GDAXI) and the CAC 40 (^FCHI) both gained 1.2%.

The bounce back came after “profit taking” in Thursday’s session, according to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Investors will on Friday focus on US unemployment figures, due at 12.30pm UK time, with little else of note in the economic calendar and few corporate announcements of note.

“Today, attention will turn to the US jobs report for May, where we are once again expecting some historic milestones to be reached, albeit not in a good way,” said Jim Reid, a senior strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank expects May’s US unemployment rate to reach 18.1%, which would be the highest since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

“It is worth noting that there are substantial risks around this, and indeed the data is still likely to be messy when it comes to how to classify those affected by the coronavirus,” Reid wrote in a note to clients.

“Last month’s report saw the Bureau of Labour Statistics note that many workers had been classified as employed but ‘not at work for other reasons’, when they probably should have been in the ‘unemployed on temporary layoff’ category. So that could affect where the numbers come out.”

Non-farm payroll numbers will also be released alongside the jobs report. The non-farm data, a crucial measure of job creation in the US, is expected to show 8m jobs lost across the country over the last month.

US futures were pointing to stronger open despite this. S&P 500 futures (ES=F) were up 0.7%, Dow Jones futures (YM=F) were up 0.9%, and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) were up 0.5%.

While the unemployment rate is surging, investors have had good visibility of the spike through weekly new unemployment claims. The market has largely priced in the jump in jobless numbers and there is growing hope that the worst may be behind us.

“With certain sections of the US economy slowly reopening, there is a hope that we could start to see the unemployment rate start to plateau as more and more people return to work after being furloughed,” Hewson said.

Overnight in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei (^N225) rose 0.7%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng (^HSI) gained 0.9%, and China’s Shanghai Composite index (000001.SS) rose by 0.4%.