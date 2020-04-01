Thief who spat at police officer and told him 'I have coronavirus' is jailed

A message left on a beach groyne in Whitstable, Kent, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (Picture: Getty)

A man who spat at a police officer and told him “I have coronavirus” has been jailed.

Oliver Cook, 35, was arrested outside an Iceland supermarket in Oxford Street, Whitstable, at around 6.20pm on Sunday after he attempted to steal meat, Kent Police said.

Officers were forced to put a spit-hood over Cook’s head after he attacked one of them.

He was later charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, theft and criminal damage.

Cook, of no fixed abode, admitted the charges at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was jailed for a total of 120 days.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.