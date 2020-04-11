Women ‘threaten to spit at police officers and infect them with coronavirus after they shut down house party’

Police were called to Edgeland Terrace, in Eastbourne, to reports of a house party (Picture: Getty)

Police have arrested three women after they allegedly threatened to spit at officers and infect them with coronavirus when a suspected house party was shut down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Police were called to Edgeland Terrace, in Eastbourne, at around 9.45pm on Wednesday after being tipped off about a gathering inside a property.

When they arrived at the address officers were told they would be spat at and deliberately exposed to COVID-19.

One officer was then allegedly assaulted and suffered an injury to his head that required hospital treatment.

Read more: War hero, 99, leaves hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Eastbourne promenade almost empty during the coronavirus lockdown (Picture: Getty)





Read more: Neighbour reports ‘selfish’ commuting NHS worker for 'non-essential car trips'

Bayleigh Meadows, 21, unemployed, of Eastbourne, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

Millie Robinson, 21, unemployed, of Eastbourne, was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and affray.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

They are both due to appear before magistrates today.

Nicole Stonestreet, 20, unemployed, of Seaside, Eastbourne, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and affray.

She has been released on bail until a later date.