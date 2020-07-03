Coronavirus: New COVID-19 infection rates in your region revealed

The latest R number - the average COVID-19 infection rate - across the UK is 0.7-0.9, but the numbers vary across the regions.

The rate means less than one person is contracting the virus from an infected person, something the government has been keen to maintain to keep down infection rates.

When it comes to how fast the virus is spreading, the average growth rate across the UK is -6% to 0%.

SAGE, the government's independent scientific advisory group, said it had observed increases and decreases in some of the estimates for R and growth rates.

"These fluctuations are not considered to be significant due to the small size of the changes," the group said in a statement.

"The most likely explanation for these changes is the uncertainty created when estimating these values based on increasingly smaller numbers of cases."

It said the fewer cases there are, the more difficult it is to accurately estimate the R value and growth rates and just because an area has a positive number, it does not mean the epidemic is definitely increasing, just that it cannot be ruled out.

The latest regional R value and current growth rates are:

England - R = 0.8-0.9 Growth = -5% to -2%

East of England: 0.7-0.9 Growth = -5% to 0%

London: 0.8-1.1 Growth = -4% to +2%

Midlands: 0.8-1.0 Growth = -4% to 0%

North East and Yorkshire: 0.8-1.0 Growth = -5% to 0%

North West: 0.7-0.9 Growth = -4% to 0%

South East: 0.7-1.0 Growth = -5% to 0%

South West: 0.7-1.0 Growth = -7% to +2%