These are the 13 councils who've 'refused to reopen schools on 1 June'

Children of essential workers socially distance while in lesson at Kempsey Primary School in Worcester (Picture: Getty)

At least 13 councils in England have refused to reopen schools on 1 June, according to reports.

The authorities, which are mainly Labour, are defying the government’s orders to restart schools as the country eases out of lockdown.

Liverpool, Bury, Rochdale, Birmingham, Wigan and Hartlepool are among the councils that are remaining cautious and keeping schools closed.

Others on the list include Brighton and Hove, Slough, Teesside, Solihull, Stockport, Hartlepool, Calderdale, Bradford and Leeds, according to The Union Journal.

The push back from teachers’ unions over safety concerns has led to justice secretary Robert Buckland admitting there may not be a “uniform approach” to reopening on 1 June.

Marsden Infant and Nursery School in Marsden, near Huddersfield (Picture: Getty)

Buckland told BBC Breakfast: “I don't think any of us want to put either children or our dedicated teaching staff in any danger at all, and the question of being safe is clearly paramount.

“So we're all working towards June 1 and planning for that return, but I accept the point that there may well be issues from employers that need to be addressed which might not mean we'll see a uniform approach on 1 June.”

He added conversations are continuing between the government and teachers' representatives and said 1 June was just a conditional date.

Buckland said: “I think we've got to listen to what we're being told and to engage and to persuade and to make sure the necessary arrangements are in place.”

Professor Dame Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser for the Ministry of Defence, suggested on Tuesday a highly effective track, trace and isolate system needs to be running for lockdown measures to be eased.

Social distancing measures as a child studies on a marked table at Kempsey Primary School (Picture: Getty)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last week the contact tracing app – part of test, track and trace – would be rolled out across England from mid-May but that has now been pushed back, with Buckland suggesting it would not be ready for several weeks.

Asked on Wednesday if schools reopening depends on test, track and trace being fully in place, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the position is somewhat more nuanced than that.

“We are seeing conversations continue between the Government and teachers that, in some settings, arrangements are being made that lead to a high degree of confidence that the risks can be managed and that the setting can be safe; clearly other employers feel that that’s not the case and we have to understand and respect that.”

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland (Picture: AP)

Priti Patel has said no sanctions should be taken against councils or teachers who refuse to reopen schools.

She told LBC: “No. First of all, we are not at the 1 June yet, we have time to work together.

“It’s wrong to sort of say well ‘X’ needs a sanction or ‘Y’ needs a sanction.”

But she added there needs to be a “pragmatic solution”.

Asked whether she would feel confident sending her child back to primary school, she replied: “I would be.”

At the moment, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 are due to go back from 1 June at the earliest, with other years phased in before the summer break.

