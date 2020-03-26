Banks under fire over personal guarantees on coronavirus loans

HSBC branch in Holborn, London. (David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Banks have come under fire for asking business owners to put their savings on the line in order to secure emergency coronavirus loans.

Some lenders are asking entrepreneurs for personal guarantees in order to access Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans (CBILs), a government-backed scheme meant to support small businesses during the economic shutdown.

Loans above £250,000 from HSBC (HSBA.L) may require a personal guarantee, for example. Similarly, Lloyds Bank’s literature suggests loans above £250,000 “may still require a 100% personal guarantee.”

It means a bank could go after business owner’s personal assets, like savings and second homes, if the loan goes bad.

Critics say the scheme places too much risk on the shoulders of struggling business owners and isn’t true to the principle of the scheme.

CBILs are government-backed loans of up to £5m ($6m), with no interest or fees for the first 12 months. When Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the measures last week, he said CBILs were part of a “collective national effort” to get through this “economic emergency.”

Under the new programme, it is up to the lender to decide whether to ask for security guarantees from business owners. They are forbidden from taking a charge on borrower’s homes but can go after other assets.

The All Parliamentary Party Group on Banking tweeted on Thursday: “Treasury must issue clear guidance on parameters and not allow security at 'discretion of the lender' to muddy the waters. Unprecedented times require emergency funding. Keep it simple, and no [personal guarantees].”

Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak. (Matt Dunham/Pool/AP)

A survey of 5,000 small business owners by alternative finance provider Market Finance this week found only 52% are interested in taking out a CBIL. The main reason most are put off is a fear of not being able to repay the debt and the possible consequences.

Anil Stocker, chief executive of Market Finance, said small business owners were “weary of taking on more loans that they might not be able to pay back.

“It’s important to realise that in the fine print, many banks will ask for additional security and personal guarantees for loan amounts greater than £250,000 of borrowings,” he said.

The BBC first highlighted the issue of guarantees on CBILs on Thursday.

Not all banks are asking for personal guarantees. RBS (RBS.L), and subsidiary Natwest, confirmed to Yahoo Finance UK it would not ask for security over business owners’ assets.

“We know that the impacts of coronavirus are being felt by the UK’s businesses, and understand that the ongoing uncertainty is a worry and challenge for our customers,” said Paul Thwaite, CEO Commercial Banking at NatWest.

“NatWest bas been working closely with HM Treasury and the British Business Bank and welcomes the launch of the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, as we continue to support our SME customers through these unprecedented times.”

The sign outside of a Royal Bank of Scotland branch. (PA)

A spokesperson for HSBC said: “To support our customers in these unprecedented times and to make it easier for our customers to access liquidity, we are not asking for personal guarantees on CBILs for loans up to £250,000.”

Lloyds (LLOY.L), Barclays (BARC.L), and UK Finance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Bank of England did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Treasury said: “The chancellor has announced an unprecedented package of support for workers and businesses.

“This includes providing £330bn in business loans and guarantees, paying 80% of the wages of furloughed workers for three months, VAT and tax deferrals, introducing cash grants of up to £25,000 for small business and covering the cost of statutory sick pay.”

In a letter sent to bank chief executives on Wednesday, Sunak and counterparts at the Bank of England again stressed that banks should do everything they can to “ensure that firms whose business models were viable before the crisis remain viable once its over”.