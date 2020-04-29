Coronavirus: Barclays' profit falls 38% as it sets aside £2.1bn to cover COVID-19 losses

An exterior view of a Barclays Bank branch in central London. (Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Barclays (BARC.L) has set aside £2.1bn to cover an expected surge in bad debts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said on Wednesday it had taken a £2.1bn credit impairment charge in the first quarter of 2020, more than double what analysts had expected and almost five times what Barclays booked for credit losses in the same quarter a year earlier.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Despite the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group’s position remains robust, reflecting our diversified business model,” chief executive James ‘Jes’ Staley said in a statement.

Read more: Barclays to donate £100m to COVID-19 charities

The provisions for lending losses came as Barclays reported a strong set of first quarter results. Group income rose 20% to £6.2bn, well above what analysts had expected.

Profit and revenue at Barclays’ commercial and investment bank beat forecasts. Staley said the bank’s markets business had a record quarter, as market volatility led to a surge in clients trading.

However, pre-tax profit overall fell 38% to £913m, due to the higher-than-expected credit loss provision. The pre-tax profit figure was below what analysts had expected.

“The impact of COVID-19 came late in what was until that point a good quarter,” Staley said. “We have taken a £2.1bn credit impairment charge which reflects our initial estimates of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Read more: Banks won't profit from COVID-19 crisis, industry group chief says

Return on tangible equity, a key measure of bank performance, fell to 5.1%. That was below analyst’s forecasts of 6.8% and well below the 9.2% recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

Barclays is targeting return on tangible equity of 10% in 2020. The bank said on Wednesday this would be “challenging” given the pandemic but “remains the right target for the group over time”.

Story continues

Barclays CEO Jes Staley participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit at Union West on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“An event like the COVID-19 pandemic makes everyone focus on what’s really important right now,” Staley said. “For us, that means running the bank safely and soundly, helping our customers and clients through the difficulties they face, supporting the UK economy and the communities where we live and work, and taking care of our colleagues around the world.”

Barclays has written £737m in government-backed Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans, Staley said, and approved over 238,000 mortgage and loan payment holidays. More than 6m Barclays customers and clients are now paying no fees on their personal overdraft or business bank accounts.

Read more: Barclays waiving overdraft fees until end of April

Staley said he was “incredibly proud” of staff for working through this disruptive period.

“Operationally, it has been extraordinarily challenging to deliver services under very tough conditions and constraints, and those challenges look set to remain in the near term,” he said.

“Despite all the challenges we face as a consequence of COVID-19, I am confident Barclays will emerge from this pandemic, well placed to continue to serve our customers and clients, the communities and economies in which we operate, and our shareholders.”

Barclays provisions for credit losses come a day after HSBC (HSBA.L) set aside $3bn to cover expected bad debts linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) and Credit Suisse (CS) have in recent weeks also set aside around €500m each to cover an expected spike in loan losses.