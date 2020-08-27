Coronavirus: Which new countries have been removed from the safe travel list?

Travellers from Switzerland, Jamaica and the Czech Republic must quarantine for 14 days if they arrive in the UK after 4am on Saturday following spikes in coronavirus infection rates.

The move, announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday evening, means people coming from these countries will legally have to go into isolation for a fortnight or they will be committing a criminal offence.

Scotland, which had already removed Switzerland from its safe travel list last week, is also applying quarantine measures to travellers from the Czech Republic and Jamaica arriving after 4am on Saturday.

#Switzerland The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to Switzerland. This is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks. Find out more: https://t.co/5SzgYdnkYF pic.twitter.com/d0lYKTG7WR — FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) August 27, 2020

Additionally, travellers returning to any UK country from Cuba after the same time will not have to isolate upon their return.

Here is what it will mean for holidaymakers:

– When will I have to self-isolate?

The new measures come into force from 4am on August 29, meaning that travellers returning to the UK from any of those destinations have around 36 hours to beat quarantine.

Anyone returning after that date will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

It applies to people returning to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Shapps tweeted: “Quarantining on return from a non-Travel Corridor country is a legal requirement and you commit a criminal offence if you break that quarantine.

“Fines, as well as a criminal record can result.”

Data shows we need to remove the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland from our list of #Coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN. If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 27, 2020

– Has anywhere been added to the safe travel list?

Passengers arriving in the UK from Cuba will no longer have to self-isolate because it has been added to the “travel corridor” list after being deemed as posing a lower infection risk.

But Mr Shapps tweeted: “Data also shows we can now add Cuba to those countries INCLUDED in Travel Corridors.

“As with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can (and do sometimes) change quickly. Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine on return.”

From 29 August, #Cuba will be added to the list of countries where self-isolation on return to the UK is not needed. If you’re returning to the UK from Cuba on or after 29 August, check the guidance for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. More: https://t.co/BE7bIbzLlV pic.twitter.com/tC2mGqlDzC — FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) August 27, 2020

– Why is this happening?

Officials say the decision to add the three countries to the quarantine list was based on a “significant increase in confirmed cases”.

Mr Shapps said: “The decision on whether to add or remove a country is carefully made after research from the Joint Biosecurity Centre.

“A lead indicator is 20 cases per 100k over seven days but they take into account a wide range of factors, including level, rate & speed of change in confirmed cases.”

Over the past four weeks Switzerland has seen a 19% increase in weekly cases per 100,000 people, from 18.5 on August 20, to 22 on August 27, said the Department for Transport (DfT).

It added there has been a consistent increase in newly reported cases in the Czech Republic over the past three weeks.

It includes a 25% jump from 1,723 cases between August 14 and 20, to 2,153 new cases between August 21 and 27.

Data from Jamaica shows that weekly cases per 100,000 have increased from 4.3 on August 20 up to 20.8 on August 27, equivalent to a 382% increase, the DfT added.

#Jamaica The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to Jamaica. This is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks. Find out more: https://t.co/2NGzUzkW5x pic.twitter.com/p6nNX4eGTT — FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) August 27, 2020

– I’ve got a holiday booked to a country on the list, what should I do?

The Foreign Office advises British nationals against “all but essential travel” to the countries on the quarantine list.

