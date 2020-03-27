Coronavirus: Councils in England 'asked to house all rough sleepers by the weekend'

Councils in England have reportedly been asked to house all rough sleepers - and those in hostels and night shelters - by the weekend

Crisis, a charity that supports homeless people, revealed the "unprecedented" move was made in a letter sent to all local authorities following the new coronavirus outbreak.

The government has yet to confirm the announcement.

Rough sleepers have faced a particularly tough time in recent weeks given the latest lockdown advice for people to stay at home.

But on Thursday a housing department official reportedly wrote to homelessness managers and rough sleeping coordinators: "As you know, this is a public health emergency.

"We are all redoubling our efforts to do what we possibly can at this stage to ensure that everybody is inside and safe by this weekend, and we stand with you in this.

"These are unusual times so I'm asking for an unusual effort.

"Many areas of the country have already been able to 'safe harbour' their people which is incredible. What we need to do now though is work out how we can get 'everyone in'."

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, called it a "landmark moment" and "the right thing to do".

But he added questions remained unanswered about how councils will be supported to fund the move and if more money from central government or help securing hotel rooms will be provided.

And he called for Downing Street to make sure that when the COVID-19 outbreak dies down people do not simply return to sleeping rough.

