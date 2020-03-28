Council workers ‘spat on and sworn at’ during coronavirus pandemic

Council workers have come under attack (Picture: PA)

Council workers have faced ‘sickening physical and verbal assaults’ as they carry out their duties during the Covid-19 crisis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Local Government Association (LGA) said there had been several attacks on workers as it called on the public to respect the “tireless efforts” of council staff.

It acknowledged “emotions and tensions are running high” during the coronavirus pandemic but said workers had been spat and sworn at, shoved by members of the public and racially abused.

Southend-on-Sea Borough Council said police were investigating after a cyclist rode into a community safety patrol officer and broke his leg on Thursday.

The incident, which took place in Southend High Street at around 4.55pm, was captured on CCTV.

Essex Police said they are appealing for information following the assault and asked anyone with any information or CCTV in the area to contact them.

Read more: Woman exhaled on police officer after claiming to have coronavirus

A council worker clears rubbish (Picture: PA)





Elsewhere, inquiries are ongoing to locate a suspect after a member of staff was racially abused in a hate crime “linked to the coronavirus” outside a council building in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to council offices in Temple Street shortly after 2pm on March 20.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

A man had been racially abusive to a member of staff and had left the building by the time officers arrived.

The victim is being supported and investigations are ongoing, the force added.

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown could reduce final death toll to less than 6,000, experts predict

We're heartbroken to hear that some of our #LocalGov colleagues have been abused while working to keep communities running.



This is unacceptable. They're our people and they are working tirelessly to get us all through💙



A #ThankYouLocalGov thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/l2xk76DG82 — Local Government Association (@LGAcomms) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Swindon Borough Council reported staff at its household waste recycling centre had been “spat and sworn at” last weekend, when the site was restricted to essential recycling only.

Story continues

In a post on Facebook, the council said: “This behaviour isn’t acceptable at any time, not least in the current circumstances.”

Councillor James Jamieson, chairman of the LGA, added: “Local government workers should always be respected and valued – even more so in these challenging times – when they are needed more than ever.

“It is becoming increasingly concerning to hear that local government workers are being subjected to physical and verbal abuse as they try and play their part in keeping the country running through this crisis.

“This is unacceptable, and it has to stop.”