Coronavirus: ITV halts production on 'Coronation Street' and 'Emmerdale'

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be shutting down production. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Coronavirus

ITV has revealed that production on Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be suspended until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement released by the broadcaster has confirmed the decision is set to come into effect from 23 March onwards

It read: “ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

"We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

Emmerdale will no longer be filming new episodes.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

"We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.“

It comes as EastEnders announced on Wednesday that filming on the programme would be postponed "until further notice".

Filming has shut down on BBC soap EastEnders. (Photo by Ben Curtis - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The BBC soap is now airing just two episodes a week instead of four so fans "can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible".

Production has also shut down on a number of other programmes, including Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders.

Meanwhile, others have had to adapt to the changing circumstances as shows such as Question Time and Saturday Night Takeaway have removed their live studio audiences.



