Coronavirus contractors double-dip government funds, receiving relief money and contracts

The coronavirus brought a $10.5 million windfall for Noble Sales Co. in orders from the federal government for plastic bags, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and gloves. Citing the economic strain of the pandemic, the company also was approved for a federal Paycheck Protection Program check worth at least $2 million.

It’s the kind of double-dipping federal auditors fear could be rampant, a collision between the overnight need for supplies and a separate hastily created program aimed at keeping small businesses afloat.

A USA TODAY analysis of $522 billion PPP spending data matched with $19.5 billion in federal coronavirus response shows that at least 700 vendors that scored lucrative federal coronavirus contracts also received emergency aid. Together those vendors received hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts – and at least $618 million in PPP loans through the Small Business Administration.

The loan program does not preclude those with federal contracts from receiving or keeping the relief money, which has a low interest rate and a liberal loan forgiveness clause: if you use it to pay employees, you don’t have to repay it. Applicants need only certify their need based on self-reported “economic uncertainty.”

“There’s some nuance and space for some type of post-audit recovery where the government could claw back the money,” said Eric Crusius, a Virginia attorney and expert in government contracting regulations. “But it comes down to the smell test and it’s really not a good look when you’re getting millions in government contracts on top of PPP money.”

Eric Holland, an attorney at Reed Smith LLP in Houston, said given the sheer volume of loans – and chaos still surrounding COVID-19 – the mere idea of oversight on the loan program is overwhelming for the government and the banks that issued the loans on its behalf.

“It will be interesting to see who SBA chooses to go after with its enforcement actions,” Holland said.

Tom Noble founded Noble Sales Co. with his father in 2003, according to the Massachusetts company’s website. Noble, the company’s CEO, talked about the impact COVID-19 had on his businesses before asking that the discussion be off the record.

“We have seen a decline in business,” Noble said. “We’ve been negatively impacted in a number of business areas.”

Noble compared himself to other groups, including defense contractors, that do a lot of government business but could also be hurt by the virus. He would not comment on the loan or confirm the data reported by the federal government showing he received $2 million to $5 million to save 186 jobs.

Since 2010, Noble Sales Co. has faced three different civil lawsuits alleging it defrauded the U.S. government through its contracting work, all were dismissed. The Justice Department decided not to intervene in any of those cases, and the company denied wrongdoing. That history does not preclude a vendor from receiving new contracts.

The SBA released data on loans over $150,000 in June, in ranges rather than precise figures, following negotiations with Congress and lawsuits from media organizations. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the limited release was a compromise to prevent exposing business information that could be calculated with loan values.

“We are striking the appropriate balance of providing public transparency, while protecting the payroll and personal income information of small businesses, sole proprietors, and independent contractors,” Mnuchin said in a prepared statement.

Virginia-based GovSmart Inc. is another frequent federal government contractor. It provides technology services and products to agencies, along with firearms and tactical equipment such as riot-control gas masks.

