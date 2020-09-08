Coronavirus: 'Concerning' surge in young people becoming infected, says PHE

Public Health England has warned of a ‘concerning’ increase in cases among young people, as new data shows that those aged between 20 and 29 accounted for the majority of new infections in the two weeks up to 30 August.

The body’s weekly surveillance report showed that 3,995 new cases were identified within this age group between 17-30 August.

“We’re concerned about the increases we’re seeing in younger people as we don’t want to see more parents and grandparents catching the virus from their younger family members,” PHE said in response to the latest findings.

“Even if you’re in a lower risk age group, following government advice on social distancing, self-isolation, wearing face coverings correctly and practising good hand hygiene is crucial to preventing the virus spreading.”

The highest case rates meanwhile continue to be seen among 15 to 44-year-olds, followed by 45 to 64-year-olds, PHE said.

Case rates were highest in North West and Yorkshire and Humber, the surveillance report added. At a local authority level, incidence was highest in Bolton, followed by Oldham.

More to follow