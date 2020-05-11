Coronavirus: Commuters pack London Tube platforms after PM's lockdown announcement

Commuters have packed some London Underground trains the morning after the prime minister revealed his plan for easing the lockdown in England.

Footage showed platforms at Canning Town and Queensbury stations on the Jubilee Line filled with passengers early on Monday morning.

A Tube driver, who asked to remain anonymous, said there was "no social distancing going on".

The driver told Sky News: "It is only normally this busy on a normal peak day pre-COVID."

The government is now advising that people who have to use public transport should wear face coverings.

Transport for London (TfL) has urged people to avoid the network "wherever possible" and said any passengers should wear face coverings, carry hand sanitiser and travel outside of peak times.

Travel demand will have to be reduced by more than 85% compared to normal to allow social distancing to be maintained, TfL said.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation that anyone who cannot work from home should now be "actively encouraged" to go to work.

However, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News this morning that this only applies from Wednesday.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said the Tube network is currently running at 5% capacity and London buses at 10% capacity to adhere to social distancing rules.

"We can't increase that much more and not breach the rules," he told Sky News' Kay Burley@Breakfast.

Speaking before the release of the government's 50-page plan for lifting the lockdown, Mr Khan confirmed ministers would be issuing new advice stating that anyone in confined spaces who cannot maintain social distancing - such as passengers on public transport - should wear "non-medical facial coverings to stop themselves inadvertently passing on the virus".

"From today our transport staff will be wearing the basic face masks to stop themselves inadvertently passing on the virus," he said.

"The advice is quite clear - only use public transport if you really, really have to, and if you do - avoid the rush hour.

"Our message to any employers who are asking their staff to return to work is please stagger your start times, please stagger your shifts, so we can make sure we don't have public transport congested at rush hour which could lead to the virus spreading faster than it currently is."

Sky News' north of England correspondent Tom Parmenter said a station manager for a train operator at Manchester Piccadilly station told him "passenger numbers have noticeably risen this morning and there's more people travelling with big suitcases compared to recent weeks, [who are] not key workers".

With some Britons being encouraged to return to work this week, the government is urging them to avoid public transport, if possible, and instead use a car, cycle or even walk to their workplace.

On the use of face coverings, Mr Raab said there was "limited evidence on their value, but one thing they can do - in settings where you can't be guaranteed to be socially distanced - they can stop you passing it on to other people".

The foreign secretary said the government's advice refers to "the kind of face covering you could prepare or make at home", such as scarves, and would be "distinct" from face masks worn in hospitals and care homes.

Meanwhile, Mr Khan said he had seen "no evidence" to support the government's suggestion that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers could reopen from 4 July.

"The key thing I'm aware of, even as we speak, I know there are Londoners who are losing their lives as a consequence of this awful virus," he told Sky News.

"What's important is we don't inadvertently allow the virus to spread fast again which could lead to a second spike which could overwhelm the NHS.

"We in London, and across the country, have put in a monumental effort so far following the instructions to save lives and protect the NHS.

"What I think would be unwise is for us to inadvertently rush back and lift the lockdown which could lead to a second spread."

Travelling on the Tube the morning after the announcement

By Ashna Hurynag, news correspondent

There's no escaping the awkwardness of catching someone's eye on the Tube, but this feeling has been multiplied tenfold since this virus took hold of London.

On board one commuter line into the centre of the capital today a few fellow passengers were donning face coverings, but they were in the minority. No one wore gloves but many I spoke to carried antibacterial gel for safety.

Social distancing in the carriage was tricky, more bags on seats emphasised the need for space.

At each stop those coming aboard would awkwardly side-step through the carriage in search of a two-metre sanctuary.

Many were solo travellers, mostly of working age. No families or tourists meant silence replaced the usual buzz of London, the hum of the engine and the rattling across the line were the only sounds for the entire journey.

Each time someone disembarked and emptied the train a little further it seemed as though everyone's shoulders fell slightly with relief. People were tense, simply wanting to reach their destination.

The prime minister advised against the use of public transport but for the passengers on it today they had no choice.

Using it is their only way of getting between work and home to make ends meet in this uncertain time.