Coronavirus: How you can commute to work as lockdown eases

The government has begun announcing a set of measures to ease the coronavirus lockdown, with a number of changes involving modes of travel among them.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps used Saturday's Downing Street COVID-19 briefing to unveil plans designed to encourage commuters to cycle and walk to work.

While details of the proposals were limited, he said there would be a £250 million emergency active travel fund - the first stage of a £2 billion investment that was announced in February.

It is part of a general effort to reduce reliance on trains and buses, which involve a greater risk of people transmitting coronavirus and where capacity could be reduced by up to 90% due to social-distancing rules.

While drivers are unlikely to see major changes, those flying into the country can expect to face new rules.

As reports emerge of Boris Johnson's plans to expand guidance around the use of face masks in an address on Sunday, here's what we know so far about measures being introduced to clear the way for people to return to work.

Cycling

Perhaps the centrepiece of the travel announcement was the £250m scheme for extra cycle lanes.

Given the risks around the transmission of coronavirus on public transport - not to mention the environmental and health benefits of cycling - the government has said it is keen to encourage more people to ride bikes to work.

And Mr Shapps said the investment would pay for "pop-up" bike lanes with protected space for cycling, wider pavements, safer junctions, and cycle and bus-only corridors to be created in England within weeks.

It comes after Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham, the mayors of London and Manchester respectively, announced plans to close some roads to cars to make way for pedestrian and cycle routes.

According to a statement issued by the government, it will fund and work with local authorities to help improve cycling infrastructure.

It said projects already planned which it could fund included Greater Manchester's proposal to create 150 miles of protected cycle track, and London's scheme to construct a "bike Tube" network above Underground lines.

"Fast-tracked statutory guidance, published today and effective immediately, will tell councils to reallocate roadspace for significantly-increased numbers of cyclists and pedestrians," the government statement says.

"In towns and cities, some streets could become bike and bus-only while others remain available for motorists."

E-scooters

The law and enforcement of regulations around e-scooters has been a source of confusion as their popularity has increased in recent years.

Mr Shapps announced trials of the vehicles on British roads - where their use is currently banned - would be fast-tracked by government to start in June, rather than next year.

Airlines

Despite having conspicuously refused to do so earlier in the pandemic, the government will reportedly introduce quarantine measures for those entering the UK.

People landing at the country's airports will have to fill in a digital form and declare an address where they will then be expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

Mr Shapps declined to deny the measure was due to be announced.

Face masks

A central plank of ministers' plans to allow people to return to their workplaces will involve face masks, given problems around social-distancing guidelines.

Despite Health Secretary Matt Hancock having previously described evidence for their effectiveness in reducing the spread of COVID-19 as "weak", Mr Johnson has spoken of their importance of face coverings in increasing "confidence" among staff returning to their place of employment.

The prime minister will recommend workers wear masks when they do go back to work and when using public transport, the Telegraph reports.