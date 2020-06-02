Coronavirus: Collection of photos released to document life in lockdown in England

A collection of 200 photographs has been released, archiving life in lockdown across the UK so it can be preserved for years to come.

The new coronavirus lockdown images are being added to the Historic England Archive, and were whittled down from almost 3,000 submissions from the public after a call-out for photographs.

Members of the public were asked to share pictures with the organisation that documented their experience over seven days of lockdown, between 29 April and 5 May.

It is the first time since the Second World War that the public have been asked to take photos for the archive, with the latest collection aiming to trigger conversations about identity.

The collection includes people clapping on their balconies, rainbows in windows, have-a-go haircuts, shoppers in PPE and empty high streets.

Alongside the public photographs, ten contemporary artists were also asked to produce images, with at least five images from each artist going into the collection.

Claudia Kenyatta, director of regions at Historic England, said: "The fascinating response to our Picturing Lockdown call-out sheds light on our collective and individual experiences of lockdown and provide a snapshot into this unusual time that will be accessible for future generations to see and learn from.

"Our thanks go out to all who submitted their work, to our 10 contemporary artists, and to our photography team who have produced an inspiring range of images."

The Historic England Archive includes more than 12 million photographs of life in country throughout the ages.