New coronavirus cluster in Glasgow with eight cases involving school pupils

A number of cases in a new Glasgow coronavirus cluster have been linked to a high school.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said a number of youngsters at Bannerman High School in Baillieston were among eight cases identified.

A statement from the health board said none of the cases “are experiencing anything but mild symptoms”.

The school re-opened today but none of the pupils attended, the health board said.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, NHSGGC public health director, said: “We want to reassure local people and businesses that this cluster of cases of Covid-19 is being thoroughly investigated and managed by the NHSGGC public health protection team.

“An NHSGGC-led assessment group working with Glasgow City Council met today to undertake a risk assessment and provide advice to the school and other settings the cases visited.

“None of the cases are experiencing anything but mild symptoms and to maintain patient confidentiality we are unable to give any further information on the cases.

“Each of these cases is being managed and followed up in detail, and all of them are isolating at home.”

407,223 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 47 to 19,126 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 2,491 Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/B8iOVLWxGW — Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 12, 2020

Close contacts are being advised to self-isolate, with health and local environmental health staff “working closely with the school and a number of other local businesses”.

Dr de Caestecker added: “All settings that these cases attended during their infectious period are being identified, assessed and are being supported with control measures, and anyone who may have been exposed to these cases is being given appropriate advice.

“Anyone affected will be contacted through the Test and Protect service. We want to reassure the wider community and especially pupils and teachers returning to school that there is no added risk due to this cluster.

“We also want to remind people to stay off school or work and get tested if they experience any symptoms.”

View photos David Linden MP, the local MP and a former pupil of Bannerman High, said he was reassured the affected pupils did not attend school on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA) More

David Linden, MP for Glasgow East and a former pupil at the school, told the PA news agency: “This afternoon I’ve spoken with the school and I am speaking to NHSGGC to understand better the details surrounding this cluster.

“First and foremost, public safety is the number one priority and I am reassured that all pupils who tested positive did not attend school today.

“I will continue to work with the education authorities and the health board to ensure this situation is managed and that parents can have confidence in sending their children to school.”

Patrick Harvie, Scottish Greens co-convenor, tweeted: “This is deeply worrying. School staff, young people & families need assurances that their safety is a priority.

“Greens have been calling for regular routine testing to be offered as schools reopen, but despite steps in the right direction @scotgov is still not there yet.”