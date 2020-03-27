COVID-19: 6 charts and maps that explain how coronavirus is spreading around the world
This article was last updated on March 27.
The coronavirus outbreak has spread across the world. It has brought many countries to a near standstill. Here are six charts and maps that explain the global situation.
This map shows the scale of the problem
(Please note: It is thought some authoritarian countries which have not reported any confirmed cases are still likely to have been exposed to the virus)