Coronavirus: Celtic declared Scottish Premiership champions as season ends early

Celtic have been declared Scottish Premiership champions after a decision to end the season early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearts have also been relegated from the top division as a result, the SPFL has announced.

The SPFL held a board meeting on Monday morning where they decided to bring the season to an end, meaning a 51st league title for Celtic.

It said clubs expressed a unanimous view that there is no prospect of completing the season.

The SPFL added it has accepted their decision and is now able to pay out around £7m in fees "to help clubs stay afloat."

In April, the 42 SPFL clubs voted - after some controversy - to end the season in the Championship, League One and League Two as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Celtic had 80 points from 30 games, so has 2.66 points per game.

Meanwhile, Rangers finished second with 2.31 points per game.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: "Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to officially congratulate Celtic on their achievement of winning the Ladbrokes Premiership this season, and also to sincerely commiserate with Hearts on their relegation.

"We would all have rather seen the league season played out on pitches, in stadiums and in front of supporters. This is not the way anybody involved with Scottish football would have wanted to conclude the league season but, given the grave and unprecedented circumstances that we are facing, the board has agreed that it is the only practical way forward."

