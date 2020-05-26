How many coronavirus cases are there in your area?
The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the UK.
Here is the latest information on how many confirmed deaths and cases there are, how quickly it has spread and how many positive tests there have been in each local authority area.
How many people in the UK have died from coronavirus?
On Monday, the Department of Health said 36,914 COVID-19 patients have died.
The figure was up 121 from Sunday’s death toll of 36,793.
How many people in the UK have coronavirus?
As of 9am on Monday, the Department of Health said there were 261,184 confirmed cases in the UK.
This was up 1,625 from Sunday.
In total, there have been 3,532,634 tests.
How quickly has the virus spread in the UK?
On 1 May, there were 177,454 confirmed cases. This had risen by 83,730 to 261,184 on Monday (25 May).
On 1 April, there were 29,474 cases. On 1 March, there were just 35 cases.
The first two cases were announced on 31 January.
Cases by English local authority, accurate as of 5.52pm on Monday
Birmingham 3,411
Sheffield 2,519
County Durham 1,960
Leeds 1,802
Liverpool 1,592
Manchester 1,529
Croydon 1,499
Brent 1,463
Sunderland 1,372
Sandwell 1,295
Barnet 1,284
Bradford 1,280
Bromley 1,273
Southwark 1,264
Wirral 1,243
Lambeth 1,201
Ealing 1,193
Cheshire East 1,188
Wigan 1,157
Walsall 1,124
Cheshire West and Chester 1,087
Oldham 1,058
Newcastle upon Tyne 1,043
Stockport 1,039
Harrow 1,026
Wolverhampton 1,008
Bolton 1,001
Newham 999
Gateshead 998
Wandsworth 995
Lewisham 982
Dudley 938
Northumberland 929
Rotherham 929
Salford 918
Sefton 915
Barnsley 914
East Riding of Yorkshire 884
Enfield 881
Leicester 864
Coventry 807
Trafford 800
Lancaster 793
Shropshire 790
Hillingdon 776
Rochdale 765
Waltham Forest 763
Medway 758
Warrington 758
Redbridge 756
St. Helens 750
Ashford 747
Doncaster 744
Stoke-on-Trent 743
South Tyneside 736
Kirklees 734
Bury 732
Sutton 731
Wakefield 728
Hounslow 727
Luton 722
Bexley 712
Basingstoke and Deane 706
Havering 705
Tameside 696
Kingston upon Hull, City of 695
Bristol, City of 694
Greenwich 694
Merton 692
Middlesbrough 667
King's Lynn and West Norfolk 665
Solihull 664
Hammersmith and Fulham 662
Knowsley 659
Westminster 653
Hackney 645
Tower Hamlets 631
Thanet 630
Camden 628
Oxford 627
Central Bedfordshire 619
Bedford 609
Blackpool 609
Nottingham 599
Haringey 594
East Suffolk 589
Derby 579
Reading 579
Southampton 579
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 573
North Tyneside 566
Stockton-on-Tees 562
Barrow-in-Furness 558
South Lakeland 524
Wiltshire 522
Kingston upon Thames 519
Reigate and Banstead 512
Milton Keynes 509
North Lincolnshire 501
Barking and Dagenham 496
Kensington and Chelsea 493
Carlisle 492
Canterbury 488
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 476
Basildon 473
Northampton 473
Dartford 464
Islington 458
Slough 449
Swindon 447
York 447
Wokingham 442
Herefordshire, County of 436
Newcastle-under-Lyme 432
Folkestone and Hythe 430
Maidstone 428
Brighton and Hove 421
Preston 421
North Somerset 414
Blackburn with Darwen 407
Redcar and Cleveland 406
Richmond upon Thames 406
Cherwell 405
Nuneaton and Bedworth 405
Aylesbury Vale 400
Gloucester 400
Chelmsford 399
South Gloucestershire 399
Huntingdonshire 398
Peterborough 396
Watford 395
Halton 391
Hertsmere 387
Rushmoor 382
Guildford 374
West Berkshire 374
Colchester 369
Darlington 368
West Lancashire 368
Winchester 367
Dover 365
Southend-on-Sea 365
South Oxfordshire 362
Telford and Wrekin 362
Stratford-on-Avon 361
Dorset 358
St Albans 357
Plymouth 356
Epping Forest 355
Dacorum 352
Ipswich 345
Wyre 334
Chorley 333
West Oxfordshire 333
Swale 327
Thurrock 326
Hartlepool 321
Cheltenham 319
Tendring 318
North East Derbyshire 316
Portsmouth 316
Vale of White Horse 313
East Staffordshire 311
Scarborough 305
Bromsgrove 303
Stafford 303
Waverley 303
Test Valley 301
Charnwood 295
Warwick 294
Broadland 292
Calderdale 291
Gravesham 286
Harrogate 285
Mid Sussex 285
Lichfield 284
Windsor and Maidenhead 283
Breckland 277
Surrey Heath 276
New Forest 275
Copeland 272
South Staffordshire 272
East Hampshire 269
Great Yarmouth 269
Eastleigh 266
East Hertfordshire 262
Elmbridge 256
Harlow 254
Three Rivers 254
Bracknell Forest 253
Wychavon 250
Allerdale 248
Somerset West and Taunton 247
South Ribble 246
Braintree 243
Wycombe 242
Hinckley and Bosworth 240
Fylde 239
Havant 239
Broxtowe 237
Wyre Forest 237
Ashfield 236
South Norfolk 235
Welwyn Hatfield 235
Bath and North East Somerset 232
Sevenoaks 231
South Derbyshire 231
Kettering 229
North Hertfordshire 228
Redditch 227
Cambridge 225
Chesterfield 224
Mole Valley 223
Torbay 221
Bassetlaw 220
Norwich 220
Worcester 219
Boston 218
South Holland 217
West Suffolk 217
Worthing 216
Gedling 214
Tonbridge and Malling 213
Staffordshire Moorlands 209
Cannock Chase 208
Horsham 207
High Peak 206
South Cambridgeshire 206
Blaby 205
Crawley 205
Wealden 204
Epsom and Ewell 202
Hambleton 200
Chiltern 199
Stroud 197
Amber Valley 196
Isle of Wight 195
Tandridge 194
Burnley 192
Rushcliffe 190
Tunbridge Wells 190
Runnymede 189
Spelthorne 189
Stevenage 189
Lewes 188
North Warwickshire 187
Broxbourne 186
East Northamptonshire 185
Rugby 185
Sedgemoor 185
Woking 185
Erewash 184
Pendle 184
Fenland 181
Tewkesbury 181
Brentwood 179
Fareham 177
Hart 177
South Somerset 177
Tamworth 177
Rossendale 170
Exeter 168
Mid Suffolk 168
Castle Point 167
North Norfolk 166
Arun 161
Rochford 160
Newark and Sherwood 158
East Lindsey 157
Harborough 157
South Kesteven 156
Cotswold 154
Derbyshire Dales 154
Wellingborough 153
North West Leicestershire 152
Bolsover 151
Uttlesford 151
North East Lincolnshire 150
Eastbourne 149
Hyndburn 147
Teignbridge 147
Oadby and Wigston 146
South Bucks 146
Babergh 145
Chichester 142
Craven 140
East Devon 140
South Northamptonshire 139
Malvern Hills 138
Selby 135
North Kesteven 131
Richmondshire 129
Mansfield 128
Daventry 123
Gosport 123
Corby 120
Lincoln 119
Forest of Dean 114
East Cambridgeshire 112
Eden 102
Adur 98
Rother 95
Maldon 94
Mid Devon 94
Ribble Valley 94
North Devon 93
South Hams 79
West Lindsey 79
Ryedale 78
Melton 70
Mendip 63
Hastings 53
West Devon 53
Torridge 36
Rutland 33
City of London 17
