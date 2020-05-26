How many coronavirus cases are there in your area?

A man wearing a face mask in central London as the number of UK coronavirus cases continues to rise. (AP)

*This article is updated regularly. There may, on occasion, be a difference between the statistics in the text compared to the charts depending on when the latter have been updated*

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the UK.

Here is the latest information on how many confirmed deaths and cases there are, how quickly it has spread and how many positive tests there have been in each local authority area.

How many people in the UK have died from coronavirus?

On Monday, the Department of Health said 36,914 COVID-19 patients have died.

The figure was up 121 from Sunday’s death toll of 36,793.

How many people in the UK have coronavirus?

As of 9am on Monday, the Department of Health said there were 261,184 confirmed cases in the UK.

This was up 1,625 from Sunday.

In total, there have been 3,532,634 tests.

How quickly has the virus spread in the UK?

On 1 May, there were 177,454 confirmed cases. This had risen by 83,730 to 261,184 on Monday (25 May).

On 1 April, there were 29,474 cases. On 1 March, there were just 35 cases.

The first two cases were announced on 31 January.

Cases by English local authority, accurate as of 5.52pm on Monday

Birmingham 3,411

Sheffield 2,519

County Durham 1,960

Leeds 1,802

Liverpool 1,592

Manchester 1,529

Croydon 1,499

Brent 1,463

Sunderland 1,372

Sandwell 1,295

Barnet 1,284

Bradford 1,280

Bromley 1,273

Southwark 1,264

Wirral 1,243

Lambeth 1,201

Ealing 1,193

Cheshire East 1,188

Wigan 1,157

Walsall 1,124

Cheshire West and Chester 1,087

Oldham 1,058

Newcastle upon Tyne 1,043

Stockport 1,039

Harrow 1,026

Wolverhampton 1,008

Bolton 1,001

Newham 999

Gateshead 998

Wandsworth 995

Lewisham 982

Dudley 938

Northumberland 929

Rotherham 929

Salford 918

Sefton 915

Barnsley 914

East Riding of Yorkshire 884

Enfield 881

Leicester 864

Coventry 807

Trafford 800

Lancaster 793

Shropshire 790

Hillingdon 776

Story continues

Rochdale 765

Waltham Forest 763

Medway 758

Warrington 758

Redbridge 756

St. Helens 750

Ashford 747

Doncaster 744

Stoke-on-Trent 743

South Tyneside 736

Kirklees 734

Bury 732

Sutton 731

Wakefield 728

Hounslow 727

Luton 722

Bexley 712

Basingstoke and Deane 706

Havering 705

Tameside 696

Kingston upon Hull, City of 695

Bristol, City of 694

Greenwich 694

Merton 692

Middlesbrough 667

King's Lynn and West Norfolk 665

Solihull 664

Hammersmith and Fulham 662

Knowsley 659

Westminster 653

Hackney 645

Tower Hamlets 631

Thanet 630

Camden 628

Oxford 627

Central Bedfordshire 619

Bedford 609

Blackpool 609

Nottingham 599

Haringey 594

East Suffolk 589

Derby 579

Reading 579

Southampton 579

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 573

North Tyneside 566

Stockton-on-Tees 562

Barrow-in-Furness 558

South Lakeland 524

Wiltshire 522

Kingston upon Thames 519

Reigate and Banstead 512

Milton Keynes 509

North Lincolnshire 501

Barking and Dagenham 496

Kensington and Chelsea 493

Carlisle 492

Canterbury 488

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 476

Basildon 473

Northampton 473

Dartford 464

Islington 458

Slough 449

Swindon 447

York 447

Wokingham 442

Herefordshire, County of 436

Newcastle-under-Lyme 432

Folkestone and Hythe 430

Maidstone 428

Brighton and Hove 421

Preston 421

North Somerset 414

Blackburn with Darwen 407

Redcar and Cleveland 406

Richmond upon Thames 406

Cherwell 405

Nuneaton and Bedworth 405

Aylesbury Vale 400

Gloucester 400

Chelmsford 399

South Gloucestershire 399

Huntingdonshire 398

Peterborough 396

Watford 395

Halton 391

Hertsmere 387

Rushmoor 382

Guildford 374

West Berkshire 374

Colchester 369

Darlington 368

West Lancashire 368

Winchester 367

Dover 365

Southend-on-Sea 365

South Oxfordshire 362

Telford and Wrekin 362

Stratford-on-Avon 361

Dorset 358

St Albans 357

Plymouth 356

Epping Forest 355

Dacorum 352

Ipswich 345

Wyre 334

Chorley 333

West Oxfordshire 333

Swale 327

Thurrock 326

Hartlepool 321

Cheltenham 319

Tendring 318

North East Derbyshire 316

Portsmouth 316

Vale of White Horse 313

East Staffordshire 311

Scarborough 305

Bromsgrove 303

Stafford 303

Waverley 303

Test Valley 301

Charnwood 295

Warwick 294

Broadland 292

Calderdale 291

Gravesham 286

Harrogate 285

Mid Sussex 285

Lichfield 284

Windsor and Maidenhead 283

Breckland 277

Surrey Heath 276

New Forest 275

Copeland 272

South Staffordshire 272

East Hampshire 269

Great Yarmouth 269

Eastleigh 266

East Hertfordshire 262

Elmbridge 256

Harlow 254

Three Rivers 254

Bracknell Forest 253

Wychavon 250

Allerdale 248

Somerset West and Taunton 247

South Ribble 246

Braintree 243

Wycombe 242

Hinckley and Bosworth 240

Fylde 239

Havant 239

Broxtowe 237

Wyre Forest 237

Ashfield 236

South Norfolk 235

Welwyn Hatfield 235

Bath and North East Somerset 232

Sevenoaks 231

South Derbyshire 231

Kettering 229

North Hertfordshire 228

Redditch 227

Cambridge 225

Chesterfield 224

Mole Valley 223

Torbay 221

Bassetlaw 220

Norwich 220

Worcester 219

Boston 218

South Holland 217

West Suffolk 217

Worthing 216

Gedling 214

Tonbridge and Malling 213

Staffordshire Moorlands 209

Cannock Chase 208

Horsham 207

High Peak 206

South Cambridgeshire 206

Blaby 205

Crawley 205

Wealden 204

Epsom and Ewell 202

Hambleton 200

Chiltern 199

Stroud 197

Amber Valley 196

Isle of Wight 195

Tandridge 194

Burnley 192

Rushcliffe 190

Tunbridge Wells 190

Runnymede 189

Spelthorne 189

Stevenage 189

Lewes 188

North Warwickshire 187

Broxbourne 186

East Northamptonshire 185

Rugby 185

Sedgemoor 185

Woking 185

Erewash 184

Pendle 184

Fenland 181

Tewkesbury 181

Brentwood 179

Fareham 177

Hart 177

South Somerset 177

Tamworth 177

Rossendale 170

Exeter 168

Mid Suffolk 168

Castle Point 167

North Norfolk 166

Arun 161

Rochford 160

Newark and Sherwood 158

East Lindsey 157

Harborough 157

South Kesteven 156

Cotswold 154

Derbyshire Dales 154

Wellingborough 153

North West Leicestershire 152

Bolsover 151

Uttlesford 151

North East Lincolnshire 150

Eastbourne 149

Hyndburn 147

Teignbridge 147

Oadby and Wigston 146

South Bucks 146

Babergh 145

Chichester 142

Craven 140

East Devon 140

South Northamptonshire 139

Malvern Hills 138

Selby 135

North Kesteven 131

Richmondshire 129

Mansfield 128

Daventry 123

Gosport 123

Corby 120

Lincoln 119

Forest of Dean 114

East Cambridgeshire 112

Eden 102

Adur 98

Rother 95

Maldon 94

Mid Devon 94

Ribble Valley 94

North Devon 93

South Hams 79

West Lindsey 79

Ryedale 78

Melton 70

Mendip 63

Hastings 53

West Devon 53

Torridge 36

Rutland 33

City of London 17

Coronavirus: what happened today

Read more about COVID-19

What you can and can’t do under lockdown rules

In pictures: How UK school classrooms could look in new normal

How public transport could look after lockdown

How our public spaces will change in the future

In pictures: Social distancing around the world

In full: Boris Johnson's lockdown speech from 10 May

Help and advice

Read the full list of official FAQs here

10 tips from the NHS to help deal with anxiety

What to do if you think you have symptoms

How to get help if you've been furloughed

In charts

Charts and maps that show what the coronavirus looks like in the UK





Charts and maps that show what the coronavirus looks like in the UK



