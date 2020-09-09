The areas in England with the highest rates of coronavirus

People wear face masks in Bolton town centre as coronavirus restrictions are tightened in the area (Picture: Getty)

A number of areas in England have seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases.

The new figures come as Boris Johnson announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus after a spike in infections over the past few days.

From Monday social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England, with the limit reduced from 30 people.

It will apply to gatherings indoors and outdoors – including private homes, as well as parks, pubs and restaurants.

The weekly rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Bolton stood at 131.1 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to 6 September, according to new data from Public Health England (PHE), with 377 new cases recorded.

This is the highest rate for any local authority area in England and is up sharply from 72.0 cases per 100,000 in the previous week (the seven days to 30 August).

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced new restrictions in Bolton on Tuesday, including a law against meeting or socialise with anyone from outside of your own household and closure of pubs between 10pm and 5am.

The rate in Bradford – the second highest in England – has also increased, from 52.8 to 78.4 with 423 new cases.

Birmingham has the third-highest rate in England.

Here, the rate has risen from 31.2 to 77.1, with 880 new cases.

View photos Bradford has also seen a significant increase in cases (Picture: Getty) More

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include Salford (up from 40.6 to 70.7, with 183 new cases), Sunderland (up from 8.6 to 69.1, with 192 new cases), Manchester (up from 43.8 to 64.9, with 359 new cases), Leeds (up from 33.3 to 61.7, with 489 new cases) and Leicester (up from 26.0 to 56.7, with 201 new cases).

All figures have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on PHE data published on 9 September on the government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Data for the most recent three days (September 7-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The 20 areas in England with the highest rates of coronavirus

Bolton 131.1 (377), 72.0 (207)

Bradford 78.4 (423), 52.8 (285)

Birmingham 77.1 (880), 31.2 (356)

Tameside 72.0 (163), 38.9 (88)

Preston 71.3 (102), 37.0 (53)

Salford 70.7 (183), 40.6 (105)

Sunderland 69.1 (192), 8.6 (24)

Blackburn with Darwen 66.8 (100), 50.8 (76)

Manchester 64.9 (359), 43.8 (242)

Rochdale 63.4 (141), 44.1 (98)

Bury 62.3 (119), 27.8 (53)

Burnley 61.9 (55), 38.2 (34)

Hyndburn 61.7 (50), 21.0 (17)

Leeds 61.7 (489), 33.3 (264)

Solihull 59.6 (129), 9.7 (21)

Oldham 58.2 (138), 64.9 (154)

Leicester 56.7 (201), 26.0 (92)

Wirral 55.6 (180), 30.2 (98)

Pendle 55.4 (51), 77.1 (71)

Gateshead 54.4 (110), 17.8 (36)

South Tyneside 54.3 (82), 46.4 (70)

Blaby 52.2 (53), 14.8 (15)

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news, advice and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter