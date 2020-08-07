England's coronavirus cases may be 'levelling off', says Office for National Statistics

Testing in the community for coronavirus suggests that the number of new cases may be 'levelling off', after figures last week showed an increase (Adrian Dennis/ AFP)

The number of people in England testing positive for coronavirus may be ‘levelling off’, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figures are based on throat and nose swabs from nearly 120,000 people who were tested between 27 July and 2 August, whether they had symptoms or not.

An average of 3,700 people per day in private households in England were estimated to be newly infected with COVID-19 during that time, down slightly from 4,200 per day the previous week.

After a low in cases at the end of June, infections had been rising slightly in July, and last Friday Boris Johnson warned there was a "warning light on the dashboard" when the ONS said new cases were still on the increase, but the most recent data suggests the increase may have been halted.

Restrictions have been introduced in recent weeks in a number of different areas to control outbreaks.

A statement from the ONS said: "Modelling shows rates of people testing positive for COVID-19 have risen since the lowest recorded estimate, which was at the end of June.

"But there is evidence that this trend may be levelling off when compared with last week’s headline estimate."

The figures cover the final days leading up to the prime minister’s last-minute decision to halt lockdown changes on 1 August.

Last Friday Boris Johnson announced that bowling alleys, skating rinks, wedding receptions and remaining beauty services would no longer reopen on as planned.

The government also announced a fresh clampdown on more than four million people across Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire, with Leicester remaining under strict lockdown restrictions.

People in the affected areas are no longer allowed to meet people from a different household indoors or in a private home or garden. Failure to adhere to the rules can result in a £100 fine.

Patients in hospitals and care home residents were not included in the ONS survey, which has been estimating cases in private households since May.

Figures for Wales were included for the first time - and during the week of 27 July to 2 August, 1,400 people in Wales are estimated to have had COVID-19.

In England, the figure for the same week was 28,300.

