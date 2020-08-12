Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 23 Lakh Mark After 60,963 People Test Positive; COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 46,091

New Delhi, August 12: India on Wednesday reported a single-day spike of 60,963 coronavirus cases and 834 deaths. The COVID-19 tally rose to 23,29,639 on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 6,43,948 active cases in the country, while 16,39,599 have recovered from coronavirus, while one patient migrated to another country until now. The death toll in India due to COVID-19 also mounted to 46,091. India's Single-Day Count of COVID-19 Cases More Than That of US, Brazil in Past 7 Days: WHO Data.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh | Flash Floods Following Heavy Rainfall Swept Away a Bridge on Akpa Road in Kinnaur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 12, 2020

India’s recovery rate improved to 70.37 percent. The fatality rate also dropped below two percent. India is the third-worst affected country after the United States and Brazil in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and had the fifth-highest number of deaths in the world due to the deadly virus. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,33,439 samples, the highest so far were tested for COVID-19 on August 11.

Tweet by ANI:

Also Read | Twitterati Share Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Wishes and Messages: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day

Single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally rises to 23,29,639 including 643948 active cases, 1639600 cured/discharged/migrated & 46091 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/9GaPqxRm54 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020





Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India. Till now, 5,35,601 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state, while 18,306 have lost their lives. The state recovery rate moved up from 68.33 per cent to 68.79 per cent on Tuesday, while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 3.42 percent. Over 3.5 lakh patients have recovered in the state so far. Coronavirus cases are also rising rapidly in southern states of India, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of 10 states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the COVID-19 situation. The Prime Minister said that surveillance, contact tracing and containment is the major weapon in battling COVID-19.