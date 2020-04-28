Coronavirus: Care home providers report more than 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths in two weeks

There were 4,343 coronavirus-related deaths reported by care home providers in England in two weeks, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figure - from healthcare regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - appears for the first time in the weekly ONS release and covers the fortnight to 24 April.

For England and Wales, coronavirus-related care home deaths so far this year - up to 17 April - were 3,096, the ONS said.

That is up from 1,043 the week before - a rise of 2,053.

COVID-19 was mentioned in 8,758 deaths registered during the week (39.3% of the total).

ONS figures cover all deaths where coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - whether in or out of hospital, for England and Wales.

It will be higher than health authority figures, which only record hospital deaths.

The ongoing health crisis has also helped push weekly deaths from all causes to the highest since comparable records began in 1993.

There were 22,351 in the week ending 17 April - up from 3,835 the previous week and 11,854 more than the five-year average.

Following concerns that the impact in care homes of the coronavirus has been underestimated, CQC figures are now also being reported by the ONS.

They come from care home providers and are based on their assessment on whether COVID-19 was involved in a resident's death.

The assessment may not necessarily correspond with a medical diagnosis or be mentioned on the death certificate.