Coronavirus and Car Insurance Guide - How to Save Money and Major Changes Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic

The current COVID-19 pandemic has forced the US government to declare a national emergency and effectively put the country in lockdown. People are advised to stay at home, wear protective equipment when going outside and keep a distance from other people. The economy has received a huge hit, with multiple companies, including the top ones, having to temporarily suspend activity and fire workers. Currently, more than 16 million people have become jobless due to coronavirus outbreak.

Car insurance providers and policyholders have also been affected, The insurance companies have quickly reacted and have taken the following measures:

Claim processing is done remotely . Insurance companies now rely on video and phone calls to handle claims. Instead of calling a claims adjuster, companies ask for photos and videos that show the car's damage. All documents are filed online.

Customized payment plans . In order to support their clients, companies have implemented numerous customized payment plans. In many cases, companies allow clients to skip the payments for a month or more, depending on how soon the crisis will end.

Pausing cancellation for non-renewal . This is another feature meant to support clients that have recently been fired due to coronavirus crisis.

Returning premiums. Fewer cars on the roads mean fewer claims. In some states, the newly added laws stipulate that companies should provide premium returns to policyholders affected by the crisis and who do not drive their cars.

Drivers seeking ways to cut off expenses should follow the next tips:

Renounce to non-essential coverage . If the driver does not plan using the car, but still wants to be insured, should keep only the minimum requirements. If the car is financed, the driver will have to keep comprehensive & collision coverage. Talk to an insurance representative before dropping coverage.

Apply for coronavirus-related plans . Drivers should talk with a representative of the current provider and see what plans were implemented and how to access them.

Exclude non-essential drivers from coverage. During these times, it is wise to keep only the person who is still working on the contract. Removing teen drivers is a good way to get lower premiums.

"The current crisis will bring important changes to the auto insurance industry and will challenge drivers to find new ways of saving car insurance money," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

