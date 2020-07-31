Coronavirus: What you can and can't do under new lockdown rules - and which areas of northern England are affected

Sweeping new rules affecting swathes of northern England have been imposed overnight, following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The government says police forces and councils will get powers to enforce the new rules, but that some exemptions will be put in place, including for the vulnerable.

But the late nature of the announcement on Thursday - made only a few hours before the new measures came into effect - left many confused.

Here is what changes, and what doesn't.

Which areas are covered by the new rules?

What are you not allowed to do under the new rules if you live in one of the affected areas?

What are you still allowed to do under the new rules if you live in one of the affected areas?

What are the penalties for breaking the rules?

The government says it will pass new laws to enforce the new coronavirus rules, allowing police to ask people to disperse and issue fixed penalty notices.

These fines will start at £100, but will be halved to £50 if paid in the first 14 days. They will be doubled for subsequent offences.

Are there exceptions to the new rules?

The government says there will be limited exemptions, which will be specified in law.

What if you run an indoor venue?

The government says you "should take steps to ensure people do not interact with people they do not live with, in line with COVID-19 Secure guidance".