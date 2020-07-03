Coronavirus: Pubs are a go, hugs are a no: What you can and can't do from tomorrow

England is preparing itself for "Super Saturday" more than three months after lockdown measures were imposed to tackle coronavirus.

Thirsty punters will be able to pop to the pub for a long-awaited pint, and restaurants will open their doors to diners for the first time since the end of March. So what's allowed?

What you can do:

What you can't do

What is the advice for over-70s and the vulnerable?

Millions of people "shielding" because they are at the most risk from the virus will soon be able to meet six others from outside their home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the change will apply in England from Monday 6 July for those deemed clinically "extremely vulnerable".

They will no longer have to shield from 1 August - but the government says support from the NHS volunteer scheme and local councils will remain in place.

Will there still be fines?

The government has said businesses failing to comply with the new rules could be issued an improvement notice to respond to in a fixed time.

Failure to comply could lead to a fine or a two-year prison sentence.

Members of the public could also be fined for not wearing face covering on public transport.

The government introduced fines for individuals breaking lockdown rules in March which later increased from £60 to £100. Repeat offenders will see the fine double for each subsequent breach to a maximum of £3,200.

Which places will remain under the current level of restrictions?

Leicester is going back into lockdown after a spike in local coronavirus cases, meaning the city will not benefit from the freedoms enjoyed in other parts of the country from Saturday.

Non-essential shops closed again on Tuesday 30 June.

People in Leicester are also being urged to "stay at home as much as they can". This means pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers preparing to reopen will have to delay their plans.

Travel in and out of the city should be avoided unless absolutely necessary.

Further local lockdowns are "just days away" in other areas of the country where coronavirus cases are rising, Sky News understands.

How are people expected to react to the easing of restrictions?

More than 10 million motorists are expected to leave their homes to make an overnight trip this weekend, according to research from the RAC.

People planning to head to a pub or restaurant have been told "it has never been more important to drink responsibly".

Police in England are preparing for the weekend, amid warnings it could be as busy as New Year's Eve when pubs reopen once again.

Tim Clarke, from the Metropolitan Police Federation which represents officers as high as chief inspector, said that the weekend "could be anything but a 'Super Saturday' for police officers".

What were you already allowed to do?

What rules are in place in the rest of the UK?

SCOTLAND

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the two-metre social distancing rule will remain in place for now.

However, she said certain businesses would be exempt from the rule when Scotland enters phase three of its lockdown easing plan later in July.

Travel distance restrictions were relaxed on Friday 3 July, meaning people no longer have to stay within five miles of their homes for recreation. Self-catering accommodation is also allowed to open.

Here are the proposed dates for further lockdown easing measures.

From 10 July:

From 13 July:

From 15 July:

People who live in their own or only with children under 18 are allowed to form an "extended household group" under Scotland's current lockdown advice. Outdoor industries like agriculture and construction have resumed.

WALES

Lockdown restrictions were eased in Wales throughout June with non-essential shops now open with social distancing guidelines in place.

Some pupils have also returned to school to catch up on work and prepare for September.

From 6 July:

NORTHERN IRELAND

The Northern Ireland Executive created a five-stage "pathway to recovery" plan for easing its lockdown.

Restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and private members' have been allowed to reopen from Friday 3 July. The indoor spaces of pubs and bars are also allowed to open.

Hotels are also allowed to open after lockdown restrictions were eased on 3 July.

Here are the dates for the further easing of restrictions in Northern Ireland.

From 6 July:

From 10 July:

From 17 July:

From 7 August:

From 24 August: