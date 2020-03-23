Coronavirus: Canada will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics if Games are not postponed

If the Olympics do somehow go ahead this summer, Team Canada won't be there. (Getty)
Team Canada will not send athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer due to COVID-19 risks, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announced Sunday.

More to come.

