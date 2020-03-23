Coronavirus: Canada will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics if Games are not postponed

If the Olympics do somehow go ahead this summer, Team Canada won't be there. (Getty)

Team Canada will not send athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer due to COVID-19 risks, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announced Sunday.

RELEASE: The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee have made the difficult decision to not send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020: https://t.co/HyOBA5wwp4 pic.twitter.com/x9OWABVxMA — Team Canada PR (@TeamCanadaPR) March 23, 2020

