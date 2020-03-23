Coronavirus: Canada will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics if Games are not postponed
Team Canada will not send athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer due to COVID-19 risks, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announced Sunday.
RELEASE: The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee have made the difficult decision to not send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020: https://t.co/HyOBA5wwp4 pic.twitter.com/x9OWABVxMA
— Team Canada PR (@TeamCanadaPR) March 23, 2020
Scroll to continue with content
More to come.
More coverage on Yahoo Sports