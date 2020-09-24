Canada's COVID-19 cases: Ontario, Quebec report more than 100 new school infections

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Ontario and Quebec once again reported worrisome case updates, as health officials try to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic’s “second wave.” Their situations within their communities have had an impact in their schools, with the two provinces reporting a combined 120 new infections among students and staff.

11,173 active COVID-19 cases in Canada: 148,749 diagnoses, 9,245 deaths and 128,331 recoveries (as of Sept. 24, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Alberta - 1,520 active cases (17,032 total cases, including 260 deaths, 15,252 resolved)

British Columbia - 1,399 active cases (8,395 total cases, 227 deaths, 6,769 resolved)

Manitoba - 418 active cases (1,674 total cases, 18 deaths, 1,238 resolved)

New Brunswick - 6 active cases (199 cases, 2 deaths, 191 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador - 1 active case (272 total cases, 3 deaths, 268 resolved)

Northwest Territories - 0 active cases (5 total cases, 5 resolved)

Nova Scotia - 1 active cases (1,087 total cases, 65 deaths 1,021 resolved)

Ontario - 3,774 active cases (48,496 total cases, 2,836 deaths, 41,886 resolved)

Prince Edward Island - 1 active case (58 total cases, 57 resolved)

Quebec - 3,917 active cases (69,670 total cases, 5,810 deaths, 59,943 resolved)

Saskatchewan - 146 active cases (1,830 total cases, 24 deaths, 1,673 resolved)

Yukon - 0 active cases (15 total cases, 15 resolved)

Nunavut - 0 active cases (4 false positive cases)

CFB Trenton - 0 active cases (13 total cases, 13 resolved)

Another day with over 400 cases in Ontario, 31 new cases in schools

Ontario reported 409 new cases on Thursday, which marks the fifth time over the past seven days that it has surpassed the 400 daily cases mark.

Before the recent stretch, Ontario had not recorded over 400 cases in a 24-hour stretch since June 2.

The latest patients were identified after the province completed 30,634 tests for COVID-19, leading to a positivity rate of 1.3 per cent — tied for its second highest output since late-June.

Of the 409 new cases, 151 were identified in Toronto, 82 in Ottawa, 46 in Peel, 34 in York, 26 in Waterloo, 12 in Middlesex-London and 11 in Halton. All the other 27 public health units reported fewer than 10, while 15 reported no new patients at all.

Thirty-one new cases were identified in schools across Ontario in the province’s latest 24-hour stretch. Twenty-four of those include students, three involve staff, while the other four have not yet been identified by the Ministry of Health. Of the province’s 4,828 schools, there are now 178 that have had a case of COVID-19, with 210 total cases among them.

Of the most recent 409 cases, 195 of them were among people 20-39 years old, the most of any age group. There were also 91 cases among those 40-59, and 64 among those 19 and under. Thirteen new cases were identified among long-term care residents and five among health-care workers.

Throughout Ontario, one more person has died and 286 more patients have recovered from the respiratory virus. There are now 3,774 active cases, the most since June 9. Of those currently infected patients, there are 88 in hospital, which includes 27 in intensive care and 11 who require a ventilator.

Quebec reports one of its largest spikes since May, 89 new cases in schools

Quebec reported 582 new cases on Thursday, the second most in a 24-hour stretch since May 27.

Earlier this week on Monday, the province announced 586 cases of COVID-19.

It’s now the sixth straight time that the province has recorded more than 400 cases, and the 13th straight time that it has reported more than 200. The last time Quebec had a similar stretch was in late-May to early-June; since then it has enjoyed multiple stretches where it consistently reported fewer than 100 daily cases as it contained the spread of COVID-19 within the province.

Of the most recent cases, 247 were identified in Montreal, 103 in Quebec City, 53 in Montérégie, 36 in Outaouais, 29 in Laval and 25 in Estrie. Of the 18 regions, eight of them reported fewer than 10 cases, while four reported no new patients at all.

Throughout Quebec schools, 89 new cases were identified among students and 23 among staff. Since 29 more school cases have recovered, there are now 576 currently infected students and 72 staff in the province. So far, at least 359 class bubbles have been sent home and asked to learn remotely, up by 34 since Wednesday’s report. Of the province’s 3,089 schools, 457 of them have had a case of COVID-19, up by 30.

Quebec’s testing numbers are reflective of its output from two days prior. Most recently, it completed 25,553 tests for COVID-19, as it continues to push its capacity.

No one has died in the province’s latest 24-hour stretch, but one more fatality was added to its death toll (5,810) that occurred between Sept. 17-22. Instead, the province noted that 257 more patients have recovered, meaning there are now 3,917 currently infected patients in Quebec, which 184 people in hospital and 31 in intensive care.