Coronavirus: Biggest daily rise in UK deaths - up by 87 to 422

The UK has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in one day after another 87 people died across the country - taking the total to 422.

The Department for Health and Social Care announced the latest figures on the first day of a nationwide lockdown to counter the coronavirus, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night.

Eighty-three of the deaths came in England, with two in Scotland, one in Wales, and one in Northern Ireland.

The number of confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 8,077, which is up 1,427 from 6,650 on Monday, and 90,436 people have now been tested for the disease.





It comes after Mr Johnson urged millions of Britons to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19 during an unprecedented televised address on Monday night, but key workers were still met with packed trains this morning.

Mr Gove's intervention came on the first morning of the government's most stringent intervention yet to counter the spread of COVID-19.

Shops selling "non-essential" goods like clothing and electronics are shut, as are a range of public spaces and other venues including hair salons, libraries, outdoor gyms and places of worship.

Prisons in England and Wales have also been put on immediate lockdown, with all visits cancelled.

Construction sites, however, are being allowed to remain open - as they are in other European nations - although housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has decided to close its sites, show homes and sale sites.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said allowing construction sites to remain open if they want to kept the UK in line with other countries including Italy, which remains the world's worst hit nation.

Mr Sunak also told the House of Commons that he was "determined" to find a way to support self-employed workers during the pandemic after calls for his economic rescue package announced last week to go even further.

Responding to a question from Tory MP Mark Pritchard, Mr Sunak said there were "genuine practical and principle reasons" why it was difficult to design measures for the self-employed that matched those for the employed.

But he added: "We absolutely understand the situation that many self-employed people face at the moment as a result of what's happening and are determined to find a way to support them."

The vast majority of Britons are being urged to work from home, unless considered a key worker - but images taken from above London have shown people flouting social distancing rules.

Mr Johnson said in an unprecedented televised address to the nation on Monday night that people must not go out in groups of more than two people, unless they are members of the same household.

People are being urged to stay at least two metres from one another and only go out for essential supplies or exercise, which they should only do once per day.

Failure to follow the new coronavirus rules - which will last at least three weeks - could see police officers dispersing gatherings and imposing fines, which government officials said would start at £30 up to unlimited.

Downing Street said the use of fines would be targeted at dispersing gatherings.

The PM's spokesman added that failure to pay any penalty notice could be subject to criminal proceedings and a summary conviction.

Pictures were also posted on Twitter of dozens of people brushing shoulders on the London Underground, which has been running a reduced service since mayor Sadiq Khan imposed restrictions to tackle COVID-19 last week.

Nurse Paul Trevatt was among those to alert Mr Khan and government ministers to the scenes on the Tube, tweeting pictures of a busy platform at Finsbury Park station.

He said: "As a nurse trying to get to work I am so angry at the selfishness of other people."

NHS worker Nicola Smith, tweeted: "I love my job but now I'm risking my health just on the journey in?!"

She called on Mr Khan to "put the tube service back to normal so we can all spread out", or said the prime minister should "start policing who's getting on".

Transport union TSSA has also called for police to be deployed at major train stations in London to ensure only passengers who are "providing vital services" are travelling.

Mr Khan has discussed the issue with Transport Secretary Grant Schapps, who tweeted: "We need enough trains for those who must travel with enough space to be safe. I offered support of my Dept to help sort.

"People must do their bit - only use Tube when essential. Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives."

In other UK developments:

Despite a number people appearing to flout the lockdown measures so far, an overwhelming majority of Britons support the new restrictions - according to a new poll.

In a snap YouGov survey, 93% said they were in support of the effective lockdown of the UK.

Two-thirds (66%) of those asked said it would be easy to follow the new rules for the next three weeks, with only 29% saying they think it will be hard.

However, respondents were split on whether police had sufficient powers to get people to follow the rules - 39% think they do and 39% think they do not.