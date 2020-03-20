Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order to 40 million residents

California's 40 million residents have been told to only leave their homes when absolutely necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

State governor Gavin Newsom issued the state-wide "stay at home" order, which has taken effect from Thursday evening and will remain in place until further notice.

He said the state needed to "recognise the reality" and "make tough decisions", although conceded that home isolation was not his "preferred choice".

The governor said modelling has shown 56% of California residents are expected to contract COVID-19 over the next eight weeks, requiring nearly 20,000 more hospital beds than the state can currently provide.

He warned infection rates are doubling every four days in some parts of the state.

Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest city, is likely to be "disproportionately impacted" in the coming weeks, Mr Newsom added.

The new order means non-essential services including restaurants, bars and gyms will shut down.

However the home isolation measures will not be enforced by police.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Newsom asked President Donald Trump to send a US Navy hospital ship to the port of Los Angeles "immediately" to deal with an expected surge in coronavirus cases.

The State Department has issued a travel alert urging Americans not to go abroad under any circumstances and to return home if they are already abroad unless they plan to remain overseas.

The US has also been considering measures to immediately turn back anyone who crosses the border from Mexico illegally, including asylum seekers.