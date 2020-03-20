Coronavirus: Busting common myths about Covid-19

CDC/Reuters

As the new coronavirus spreads around the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been working to make sure people have accurate information on how to stay safe and healthy.

There is currently no specific medicine to prevent or treat the virus, formally known as Covid-19, which has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide.

However, the WHO has advised people of all ages to take simple steps to protect themselves, such as by frequently cleaning hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.

Although older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to serious illness, the WHO has said all people should take steps to protect themselves from Covid-19.

You can find the organisation’s advice on some common myths and misconceptions about the virus below.



