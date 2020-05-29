Coronavirus: Fewer Brits are worrying about the impact of COVID-19
Fewer Brits are worrying about the impact of coronavirus on society, a new survey has revealed.
A new Lifestyle and Opinions survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), titled ‘Coronavirus and the social impacts on Great Britain’, was conducted to show how COVID-19 was affecting people, households and communities across the UK.
The poll was conducted between 21-24 May, after the government made its first gradual changes to lockdown in England.
Results show how, week on week, fewer Brits are worrying about the virus.
Two-thirds of adults - or 67% - said they were very or somewhat worried about the effect that the coronavirus (COVID-19) was having on their life.
However the new data showed a 5% drop compared to the last week, which showed 72% of adults worried about the impact of COVID-19.
Almost 6 out of 10 adults surveyed - or 59% - said the most common impact during the crisis was a lack of freedom and independence.
Others reported common issues such as an inability to make plans (58%) and personal travel plans being affected (51%).
However, nearly half of adults (47%) said their well-being was affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last seven days - an increase from 43% the previous week.
The proportion of those aged 70 and over who reported their well-being had been affected (35%) continued to be lower than the general population.
For those with an underlying health condition it was similar at 48%.
However, the most common issue affecting well-being continues to be feeling worried about the future.
Amongst all adults, over 1 in 5 people (21%) said they expect it would be more than a year before life returns to normal.
Further to this, over 1 in 3 people - or 36% - expected the financial position of their household to worsen over the next 12 months.