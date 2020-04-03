Coronavirus: Britons warned not to let warm weather tempt them outside

Britons have been warned that the coronavirus pandemic will claim more lives over the coming weeks if people give into temptation and head out to enjoy the sunshine this weekend.

Clear skies and temperatures of upwards of 18C (64.4F) have been forecast for Sunday, which could make it all the more difficult for some to adhere to lockdown measures enforced to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus news briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned: "We cannot relax our discipline now - if we do, we will lose lives."

He added: "We're set for a warm weekend in some parts of the country but the disease is still spreading and we absolutely cannot afford to relax the social distancing measures that we have in place."

Appearing alongside Mr Hancock on Friday was deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van Tam and chief nursing officer for NHS England Ruth May.

They took questions from journalists hours after the Department for Health and Social Care announced another 684 coronavirus patients had died, taking the UK total to 3,605.

Among the deaths confirmed on Friday were two NHS nurses - Areema Nasreen and Aimee O'Rourke.

Chief nursing officer Ms May echoed Mr Hancock's call for people to stay indoors this weekend, saying: "I ask you to remember Aimee and Areema and urge you to stay at home for them."

Professor Van Tam also said people needed to keep adhering to social distancing, as he cast doubt on an earlier suggestion from the health secretary that the peak of the outbreak could arrive as early as Easter Sunday.

"We do not expect [...] to turn the curve on this awful disease immediately and it will take time," he said.

"The number of cases per day is still increasing and this remains a dangerous time.

"This is a serious battle and we need to keep fighting it."

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham later told Sky News that he expected the Easter weekend to be a "very intense period for the virus" and that "nothing can be taken for granted".

Boris Johnson made a similar appeal for people to continue staying at home on Twitter this morning, as the prime minister remains in self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms.

In a video from 11 Downing Street, he said: "I just want to say one crucial thing, one quick thing to everybody thinking about this weekend and what may be some fine weather.

"Because I reckon a lot of people will be starting to think this is all going on for quite a long time, and they'd rather be getting out there and, particularly if they've got kids in the household, everybody may be getting a bit stir crazy.

"And there may be just a temptation to get out there, hang out and start to break the regulations.

"And I just urge you not to do that. Please, please stick with the guidance now. This country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus.

"Let's stick with it now."