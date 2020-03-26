Coronavirus: Briton, 21, with no apparent pre-existing health conditions dies after contracting COVID-19

A 21-year-old woman is believed to be the youngest person with no apparent pre-existing health conditions to have died after contracting coronavirus in the UK.

Chloe Middleton, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, is believed to have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on 21 March.

Her mother, Diane Middleton, wrote on Facebook: "To all the people out there that thinks it's just a virus please think again.

"Speaking from a personal experience this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter."

Her aunt, Emily Mistry, claimed Miss Middleton had "no underlying health issues".

She wrote on social media: "My beautiful, kind-hearted niece, Chloe, has passed away from COVID-19.

"She had no underlying health issues. My loved ones are going through the most unimaginable pain. We are shattered beyond belief.

"Please, please adhere to government guidelines. The virus isn't spreading, people are spreading the virus."

Miss Middleton is believed to be the youngest person in the UK with no apparent pre-existing health conditions to have died from the virus.

An 18-year-old boy died from the virus on 23 March, but he was being treated for "significant underlying health issues", said Professor Kiran Patel, chief medical officer for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust.

Miss Middleton's sister, Amy Louise Middleton, posted pictures of Chloe and said: "My kids couldn't have had a more loving crazy nutcase for a auntie and we wouldn't have had it any other way!! She adored them and they certainly adored her back."

She said Chloe went "above and beyond" for her and was her best friend, as she added: "Please don't take this virus lightly because you never know what's around the corner."

About 1.5 million people across England who are considered "extremely vulnerable" have been sent letters by the NHS advising them to stay at home for at least 12 weeks to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Scientists around the world have warned elderly people, generally over the age of 70, and people of any age with pre-existing health conditions are the most at risk of getting coronavirus.

Early data from China, where the disease originated, suggested the majority of those who died from coronavirus were aged 60 and older or had serious underlying health conditions.

However, over the past two weeks, there have been more cases of younger people getting the disease.

A report from the United States' Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found 20% of those who had to be in hospital after contracting coronavirus were aged 20-44-years-old and 18% were 45-54-years-old.

Of those admitted to intensive care, 12% were in the younger age bracket while 36% were in the 45-54-year-old range.

"Clinicians who care for adults should be aware that COVID-19 can result in severe disease among persons of all ages," said the report, published on 18 March.

"Social distancing is recommended for all ages to slow the spread of the virus."