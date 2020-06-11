Coronavirus: British Gas owner Centrica axes 5,000 staff in manager cull

File photo dated 08/02/2007 of a gas hob with a bill from British Gas, whose owners, Centrica, are to cut thousands of jobs after a strategic review which will see its workforce cut by 10\%.

The owner of British Gas has announced thousands of staff are set to lose their jobs, in a move its leader said would cut costs and halt the company’s “decline.”

Centrica (CNA.L) confirmed plans on Thursday to slash around 5,000 jobs, warning its earnings had halved in recent years. Around half the job losses are expected to hit managers, including around 20 of the 40 current members of its senior leadership team.

The company said in an update to investors the restructure would create a “less bureaucratic organisation.” The majority of the job losses likely to hit in the second half of the year after consultation with staff, though senior figures are expected to leave by August.

Britain’s biggest household energy supplier also announced plans to standardize and “modernise” employment contracts, which could prove controversial among its remaining staff. Centrica said it would begin consulting on proposals to “simplify terms and conditions,” saying workers were currently on varieties of 80 different contracts.

New Centrica boss Chris O'Shea said: “Since becoming chief executive almost three months ago, I've focused on navigating the company through the COVID-19 crisis and identifying what needs to change in Centrica. We've learnt through the crisis that we can be agile and responsive in the most difficult conditions and put our customers at the heart of our decision making.

“However, I believe that our complex business model hinders the delivery of our strategy and inhibits the relentless focus I want to give to our customers.”

The company’s shares dropped around 4% on the announcement in early trading in London.