Coronavirus: British Airways pilots facing the sack could join the RAF on secondment

British Airways pilots and other civilian aviators at risk of redundancy because of coronavirus job cuts might be able to join the Royal Air Force on secondment, Sky News understands.

Talks are underway between the RAF and members of the aviation industry to explore whether civilian pilots who previously served in the armed forces and those with no prior military experience could fill hundreds of vacancies in flying and ground-based roles, according to RAF and aviation industry officials and sources.

A note issued by a trade union body set out details about the discussions regarding BA pilots.

The British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) message, seen by Sky News, said its representatives had been in touch with the RAF for several weeks to discuss the possibility of BA pilots making the switch on 18-month to 48-month secondments.

"The RAF was very receptive to the idea and has indicated that there are a wide range of positions available in both flying and ground roles," the association said.

It urged any of its members who are interested to fill in an "expression of interest form".

Brian Strutton, general secretary of BALPA, described the talks as "exploratory" as the union is still doing all it can to ensure the maximum number of pilots stay working with BA.

But the airline has warned of swingeing job cuts following a dramatic slump in demand for travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Strutton said there was a well-established career path from the RAF to British Airways.

"So people are exploring whether it could work in reverse… It makes a lot of sense to explore but there are a lot of details that need to be worked out," he told Sky News.

"We are using our common sense to prepare for future eventualities."

Some 1,100 BA pilots could be looking for employment. Pilots contemplating a secondment to the RAF, however, may want assurances they will be able to return to a job with BA in the future.

A spokesman for the RAF confirmed that talks are underway with BALPA, British Airways and other aviation companies.

"The Royal Air Force are always interested in recruiting high quality people and are currently in initial discussions with the UK aviation industry on the possibility of employing suitable available personnel," he said.

The other companies include GKN Aerospace, British Aerospace and Ascent.

RAF vacancies are thought to comprise a number of flying roles, with opportunities to operate the C130 transport plane, the Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft and other airframes.

Non-flying roles include flight data monitoring, simulator instructors and aviation safety and operations support. There are also staff jobs at the RAF's headquarters at High Wycombe.

The air force already runs a re-joiner scheme that enables anyone who has left the armed forces for the civil aviation sector to return if they change their mind.

Civilian pilots who had previously been commissioned officers in the RAF, the Royal Navy or the British Army are expected to be most highly sought after in these talks prompted by the COVID-19 crisis.

They would require the least training for the roles available and could potentially slot back into previous positions.

Ex-service personnel from other ranks and non-commissioned officers might be required to go through officer training.

Anyone with no military background would have to go through training, meaning it would take a lot longer before they could start deploying.

Willie Walsh, the chief executive of International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways, was asked about RAF opportunities for his pilots with a military background when he faced questions from MPs on the transport select committee on Monday.

"I have heard a suggestion of the scheme but I've not seen any specifics and I'm not aware any specifics exist, but if they did exist we would be delighted to facilitate the RAF and to facilitate any of our pilots who could avail of that," Mr Walsh said.

"Quite honestly if it is available it would be excellent.

"I have not seen any specific details of a scheme as yet. I have heard a suggestion it is being looked over and talked about."

The talks between the RAF and the aviation industry are still understood to be at an initial stage so details such as contracts are yet to be agreed.