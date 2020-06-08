Coronavirus: BP to cut 10,000 jobs following global slump in oil demand

KATWIJK, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 26: A BP logo is pictured outside its gasoline stand on April 26, 2020 in Katwijk, Netherlands. (Photo by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images)

Oil giant BP (BP.L) said on Monday that it was axing 10,000 jobs at the company, citing the widespread economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting slump in oil prices.

“The oil price has plunged well below the level we need to turn a profit. We are spending much, much more than we make,” chief executive Bernard Looney said in a webcast to employees.

Looney told employees that BP was aiming to reduce capital expenditure by $3bn (£2.4bn) in 2020, and operating expenditure by $2.5bn.

“We will now begin a process that will see close to 10,000 people leaving BP — most by the end of this year,” he said.

“The majority of people affected will be in office-based jobs. We are protecting the frontline of the company and, as always, prioritizing safe and reliable operations.”