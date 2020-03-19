Bruins arena employees frustrated as team has yet to offer financial support

With the NHL on indefinite pause while the COVID-19 pandemic brings the sports world to a sudden and immediate halt, teams around the league have stepped up for their arena employees to compensate them for potential wages lost associated with games that may not be played.

Every team in the NHL has made some kind of commitment to their employees except for one: the Boston Bruins. The arena staff at TD Garden have not received word from the Bruins about the matter, according to Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald.

“This experience has been hell for me personally,” said a server at the Legends restaurant at the Garden, per Ingemi. “My biggest fear is always being homeless again.”

The arena is owned by Delaware North, with Jeremy M. Jacobs serving as principal owner of both that company and the Bruins.

Co-tenants of the Garden, the Boston Celtics announced on Monday night that they would be compensating the team game-day staff, but that coverage does not extend to Delaware North employees like ushers and concession workers.

The Boston Bruins are the only NHL team without a plan to compensate arena employees for missed games. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins had 12 games left on their regular season schedule, six at home. And with an eight-point lead in their division, they were likely to host a handful of playoff games as well.

Last week, Bruins VP of marketing and communications Matt Chmura released this statement to the Herald:

“Delaware North at its core is a family company and our top priority is to provide our associates, and their families, with the assurances they deserve during this difficult time. We are actively exploring support options and will have further information in the coming days.”

“This entire situation has made me reconsider (being a part of) the Garden after the COVID pandemic ends,” said another employee, according to Ingemi.

