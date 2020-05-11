Coronavirus: Boris Johnson's 50-page plan for lifting lockdown revealed

Boris Johnson will today put Britain on a path to restarting much of the economy from July as he reveals there is no recovery plan that involves a "zero risk" approach.

The prime minister wants all English primary school children to have at least a month's teaching before the summer holidays and even wants some hairdressers and beauty salons back in business at some point in late summer under a 50-page blueprint released today.

The details come in "Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's Covid 19 recovery strategy" which sets out the three-phase approach, starting this week with further lockdown loosening at the start of June and further changes potentially from 4 July.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The document says:

People will now be able to drive to outdoor open spaces "irrespective of distance" in England from this week, according to the document.

The government also opens the door to limited social gatherings with one other person outside from this week, providing they are socially distanced.

The document says the government "is updating the rules so that, as well as exercise, people can now also spend time outdoors subject to: not meeting up with any more than one person from outside your household."

However, meetings with more than one person are forbidden.

The document warns: "Much of what is desirable is not yet possible. So the government's plan considers carefully when and where to take risk. A 'zero risk' approach will not work in these unprecedented times."

Writing the forward, Mr Johnson says: "It is not a quick return to 'normality.' Nor does it lay out an easy answer. And, inevitably, parts of this plan will adapt as we learn more about the virus. But it is a plan that should give the people of the United Kingdom hope.

"It is clear that the only feasible long-term solution lies with a vaccine or drug-based treatment."

Story continues

The prime minister warns that the restrictions could yet last a long time.

Mr Johnson says: "But while we hope for a breakthrough, hope is not a plan. A mass vaccine or treatment may be more than a year away. Indeed, in a worst-case scenario, we may never find a vaccine. So our plan must countenance a situation where we are in this, together, for the long haul, even while doing all we can to avoid that outcome."

Downing Street also makes clear it believes its room for manoeuvre is limited, saying: "The government cannot yet be confident that major adjustments now will not risk a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the NHS. Therefore, the government is only in a position to cautiously lift elements of the existing measures."

The public is being told that the government will gradually "replace the existing social restrictions with smarter measures" concentrating on measures that have the largest effect on controlling the epidemic but the lowest health, economic and social costs.

"These will be developed and announced in periodic 'steps' over the coming weeks and months, seeking to maximise the pace at which restrictions are lifted, but with strict conditions to move from each step to the next," according to the document.

The document also reveals the fear in government that winter flu posses a unique threat this year when combined with coronavirus.

It says people without COVID-19 are likely to have symptoms that resemble COVID-19, leading to increasing the demand for hospital beds and impeding efforts to trace the virus.