Coronavirus: Boris Johnson is the first world leader to get COVID-19

Boris Johnson has become the first world leader to test positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister, 55, was tested at Number 10 Downing Street after experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday and is now self-isolating there.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Johnson said he had developed a temperature and a persistent cough.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

He added: “I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

“But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”

The British Prime Minister is the first world leader to test positive for the virus, though some politicians and key figures across the world have been tested.

US President Donald Trump was tested for the virus after he had posed alongside Brazililan President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, who later tested positive for the virus, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump told reporters: “I had my temperature taken coming into the room. I also took the test last night.”

Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus, he told reporters. (Picture: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Bolsonaro was tested for coronavirus as well but after some initial confusion, confirmed that the test was negative.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isolated for 14 days earlier this month after his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said the prime minister was “in good health with no symptoms”, adding: “As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days.”

Spain’s deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias also tested positive for coronavirus on March 25, the Spanish government said. So did his partner Irene Montero.

Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton was also put in quarantine in hospital after contracting the virus, while Abba Kyari, the Nigerian president’s chief of staff also tested positive for COVID-19.

Other politicians around the world to contract the disease include several senior officials in Iran, leaders in Spain’s Catalonia region, Poland’s environment minister and several ministers in Burkina Faso.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in a tweet that he has tested positive for the virus while Monaco’s Prince Albert II has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week Prince Charles was confirmed as having tested positive for coronavirus and was reportelyd suffering mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”.

