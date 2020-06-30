Boris Johnson says the 'whole of society came together' to defeat coronavirus

Boris Johnson delivers a speech during his visit to Dudley College of Technology on Tuesday. (Getty)

Boris Johnson has heaped praise on “the whole of society” which he said had “come together” to defeat coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the prime minister compared the hardships endured during lockdown to those Britons faced in World War Two.

It came as he announced a huge spending plan inspired by US president Franklin D Roosevelt, who led America out of the Great Depression with his New Deal in the 1930s.

“There was one big reason in the end that we were able to avert a far worse disaster and that was because the whole of society came together to make a sacrifice on behalf of those who might be particularly vulnerable – particularly the elderly,” Johnson said.

Johnson acknowleged jobs would be lost by the crisis as he promised a stimulus package. (Getty)

“We all knew went we went into lockdown that there would be huge economic costs. We could see what would happen.

“And yet we did it, we the United Kingdom in a display of solidarity not seen since World War Two.

“So today we must combine that energy and drive with that concentrated burst of collective willpower that protected the NHS, controlled the virus and saved literally hundreds of thousands of lives.”

Johnson acknowledged that jobs which existed at the start of the pandemic "are not coming back" but said the new guarantee would ensure placements or apprenticeships for young people.

The spending packages announced by the PM included; £1.5 billion to be allocated this year to hospital maintenance, more than £1 billion for a 10-year school rebuilding programme, £100 million to be spent on road projects and £900 million for "shovel-ready" local growth projects.

He made reference to the recent local lockdown imposed in Leicester as he warned the virus was not yet over, but added "we cannot continue simply to be prisoners of this crisis".

"We're waiting as if between the flash of lightning and the thunderclap with our hearts in our mouths for the full economic reverberations to appear," he said.

Story continues

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out a plan to support the economy through the first phase of the recovery next week, Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson said there had already been a "vertiginous drop in GDP" but indicated he would borrow to fund the recovery.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Read more about COVID-19

How to get a coronavirus test if you have symptoms

How easing of lockdown rules affects you

In pictures: How UK school classrooms could look in new normal

How public transport could look after lockdown

How our public spaces will change in the future

Help and advice

Read the full list of official FAQs here

10 tips from the NHS to help deal with anxiety

What to do if you think you have symptoms

How to get help if you've been furloughed