Boris Johnson criticised for 'thinly veiled publicity stunt' during school visit

Boris Johnson has come under fire after footage of his school visit appeared to show that not all pupils were socially distanced. (Getty)

Boris Johnson has come under fire for a ‘publicity stunt’ that saw children filmed socially distancing in a school classroom - but others sitting close together off camera.

The contrasting scenes were spotted on footage of the Prime Minister’s visit to Castle Rock High School in Coalville, Leicester, on Wednesday.

During the trip, Johnson visited a classroom of pupils on their first day back, with a TV clip showing him standing in front of socially-distanced children spaced out at tables.

However, another clip suggests that on the other side of the classroom children were seated as normal, with little space between them.

On the same visit, the PM told pupils that singing Rule, Britannia! is politically acceptable amid debate over the song’s historical meaning.

The state of this haha, cramping the majority of the kids in one corner to make the ones in frame look socially distant!



Loves a thinly veiled stunt appearance does Boris. https://t.co/nWjKhB01Xo — Tom Ryan-Smith (@Monkeynuke) August 27, 2020

Johnson has now been criticised for what one critic dubbed a “thinly veiled stunt” after footage suggested that only some pupils were social distancing.

Tom Ryan-Smith shared a video of the visit from ITV News, writing: “The state of this haha, cramping the majority of the kids in one corner to make the ones in frame look socially distant! Loves a thinly veiled stunt appearance does Boris.”

This is absolutely disgusting PR exercise by Boris & his team.



Thanks to the @itvnews team who were savvy enough to pan to the right to expose this lie.



How can a school allow this blatant media circus to happen & use their pupils in this way.



Social distancing-yeah right! https://t.co/SyJa3MV6dR — 🌸itsme🌸 (@89rjdn) August 27, 2020

Another called the visit an “absolutely disgusting PR exercise”, adding: “How can a school allow this blatant media circus to happen and use their pupils in this way. Social distancing – yeah right!”

During the visit, Johnson told pupils: “I was very surprised, but also very encouraged, that when I asked you what was going to make you nervous, not a single one of you, so-far anyway, mentioned coronavirus. You’re quite right. You shouldn’t be worried about it.”

Johnson’s visit comes after the government reversed its guidance on face coverings in schools, announcing that secondary pupils will have to wear face coverings in school corridors in local lockdown areas of England.

Elsewhere, headteachers will have discretion over whether their schools require them.

Yahoo News has contacted Downing Street.