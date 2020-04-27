Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says easing lockdown would 'throw away effort and sacrifice of British people'

The UK is "beginning to turn the tide" in the fight against coronavirus but this is not the time to relax the nationwide lockdown, Boris Johnson has said.

Speaking in Downing Street as he returned to lead the government's fight against COVID-19, the prime minister said easing off would be to "throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak" of the coronavirus.

He added: "I ask you to contain your impatience, because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict and in spite of all the suffering we have so nearly succeeded.

"If you can keep going in the way you have, if you can help protect the NHS, then I have no doubt we will together beat this."

Mr Johnson said the UK was "passing through the peak" of the outbreak and "coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict".

Comparing COVID-19 to a mugger, he said: "This is the moment when we have begun, together, to wrestle it to the floor."

But the PM said now was the moment of maximum risk because of the possibility that people would see Britain's "apparent success" and "go easy" on social distancing measures.

However, Mr Johnson said easing off could lead to a "second spike" in the outbreak, which would mean a "new wave of death and disease" and an "economic disaster".

The PM spent a week in hospital with persistent symptoms of the virus, including a number of days in intensive care, earlier this month.

Mr Johnson has previously said there is "no question" that the NHS saved his life and admitted that at one stage "things could have gone either way".

After being discharged from St Thomas' Hospital in London on Easter Sunday, the PM spent two weeks recovering at Chequers, his country retreat.

On his first day back the PM will chair the daily COVID-19 "war cabinet" of senior ministers.

He is also expected to hold one-to-one talks with cabinet colleagues on the progress of their departments in his absence.

One of the key issues the PM will have to contend with is whether to extend the UK's coronavirus lockdown further, or begin to ease some of the measures.

The restrictions designed to halt the spread of the virus have been in place for more than a month, with the next review of the lockdown measures due to be held by 7 May.

While Mr Johnson made clear that now was not the time to relax the lockdown, he spoke briefly about how the government would approach doing so in the future.

The PM said the second phase of the UK's response would see the government "begin gradually to refine the economic and social restrictions and one-by-one to fire up the engines of this vast UK economy".

He added that this would involve "difficult judgements", saying: "We simply cannot spell out now how fast or slow or even when those changes will be made, though clearly the government will be saying much more about this in the coming days."

Mr Johnson also said he would try to strike a consensus about how to ease the lockdown in the days and weeks to come.

"We will also be reaching out to build the biggest possible consensus across business, across industry, across all parts of our United Kingdom, across party lines, bringing in opposition parties as far as we possibly can," he said.

"I think that's no less than what the British people would expect."

More follows...