Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'playing games and watching films' in hospital

Boris Johnson is playing games and watching films in hospital as he continues his recovery from COVID-19, Downing Street has said.

The movies are said to include Withnail And I, starring Richard E Grant, and the Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

He has also been doing sudoku.

After coming out of intensive care, the prime minister recently became able to take short walks between periods of rest while being treated for coronavirus on a low-dependency ward.

Mr Johnson was taken to St Thomas' hospital in central London on Sunday night - 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fears grew for his health when his symptoms worsened and he was transferred to intensive care the following day.

He was later said to be in "good spirits" and "engaging positively" with doctors and continues to improve.

Sky News political correspondent Rob Powell said Number 10 had difficult decisions to make about re-involving Mr Johnson in the fight against COVID-19.

"The balance for the government will be taking the medical advice that the prime minister is getting at St Thomas' Hospital - taking that seriously, and allowing him enough time to recuperate fully, but also at some point maybe looking to involve him in some of the decision making," he said.

After that, Downing Street will perhaps start to include the PM in its messaging, to give the public "a sense that the prime minister is involved in some of the crucial decisions that are coming in the next few weeks and months".